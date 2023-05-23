One woman showed that she could get countless uses out of one skirt that she bought from Mr Price

The lady made a video showing people how to style one item to make the best outfits for the week

Lady's video was a hit as many people thought she was creative for finding new ways to rock the item

A Mr Price customer sang the shop's praises for making a versatile skirt and she showed people how to style it.

Source: TikTok

One woman wanted people to see that they could use one clothing item to be dressed up for different days. People were impressed by her style in the video.

The TikTok was a viral hit as it garnered many likes. The comments were filled with people's feedback.

Mr Price skirt proves to be versatile

A woman @almostalways_on_a_budget went shopping at Mr Price and found a versatile skirt. The lady showed how they could get dressed in a skirt for winter. Watch the video of the seven books she created using one long cheetah print skirt.

South Africans love TikTokker's style

Many people have to see how others get dressed. This lady got complimented with impeccable taste in clothing.

SharoneD commented:

"You've changed my perception of the skirt. Love it!"

snegugumbambomtshali commented:

"I have so many of these skirts "

Refilwe Mokobori commented:

"I bought this skirt about a month ago and I havnt worn it because it's winter.. U just game me an idea "

Inno commented:

"I'm forever Wednesday, dressing down "

gogoE commented:

"I love it."

dux399 commented:

"And it's fits you ,I love it ,thanks."

