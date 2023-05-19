A Johannesburg woman shared her before and after photos of her new space that she is staying in

The lady asked peeps to weigh in and give her tips on how she could improve her space which is smaller

The comment sections were filled with ideas and suggestions from people who wanted her to make more room for her space

Moleiigh Meme WaAisha shared images of her newly renovated space. Images: @Moleiigh Meme WaAisha /Facebook.

Source: Facebook

A lady from Johannesburg shared her before and after pictures and asked netizens to give their opinion on how she could improve.

Moleiigh Meme WaAisha posted her photos on the Facebook group called Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. With a keen eye for design and a determination to create a space she could call her own, this creative lady has shared before and after images of her remarkable home makeover. She tried to revamp every corner of her home and make it look neater.

Here are the photos:

Before and after photos of Moleiigh Meme WaAisha's home, which she posted on Facebook. Images:@Moleiigh Meme WaAisha/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Peeps share their views on the young lady's room

Sharing her journey on social media, the before and after pictures have garnered widespread admiration and praise from fellow design enthusiasts.

The remarkable transformation made a lot of people share their views:

@Amanda Ncube said:

"Very impressive!"

@KingMore commented:

"Well done, you have worked hard. Nice place. You could call it home.

@SandileDlamini said:

"That is life, very nice, dear."

@CatlehoKatInseptember said:

"Congratulations. I love the process. Keep it up."

@NtsikieHazelNani commented:

"You are such an inspiration. Well done, keep pushing."

