An American woman posted a TikTok video discussing Nara Smith and Onezwa Mbola following allegations that the American influencer was copying the South African

The lady posted her hot take, which only added fuel to the accusations against Nara Smith

Online users shared thoughts on the buzz about Nara Smith and Onezwa Mbola after they both released a similar offering to their fans

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nara Smith made headlines in South Africa after a South African influencer accused her of copying. In April 2026,, both of the influencers released their cookbooks which reignited the allegation.

American fans accusations that Nara Smith copies Onezwa Mbola. Image: Stuart C. Wilson/ Getty Images / @onezwambola / Instagram / @bellyninja / Instagram

Source: UGC

An American woman posted a video chiming in on the drama between Nara Smith and South African home cook Onezwa Mbola. She amassed attention from online users as she compared the books by the food influencers.

In a TikTok video by @bellyninja she told people that he felt Nara Smith's book release announcement around the same time as Onezwa was suspicious. The American admitted that she did not think Nara created the book overnight, and the influencer reportedly reference the book in 2024, but announcing it in April 2026 for an October release was odd timing considering Onezwa released her book. She also added that she would be looking forward to buying Onezwa's book because she could actually learn something from it, as opposed to Nara's. Watch the video of the American below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa divided over Nara Smith and Onezwa Mbola

Online users shared thoughts on Nara Smith's book release. Many South Africans maintained their stance and rallied behind Onezwa. Read the comments below:

Fu Myeni commented:

"I agree on the timing. I felt so uncomfortable watching the announcement, especially cause Nara’s releasing in October. We’re in April. 😕"

unisungoddess said:

"If the book is coming out in October why couldn’t she announce that in August and not now. It’s weird."

Naomi👑 commented:

"Mind you, you can make an announcement without a book. I personally think that is what Nara did."

Donna Sauvage 🐺🇿🇦 exclamed:

"Finally someone worded it exactly how I feel. It's indifference more than dislike."

Loomcar chose a side:

"I bought Onezwas book 😁"

Sim21 said:

"Onezwa's book is nearly sold out and we are excited. she should start printing more books."

Buhle remarked:

"But it doesn’t take a month to write a book!! Nara has been waiting and working on her craft for two years combining this book so let her be no one is loosing anything the industry is huge and we can support both."

Tiana Flo🇿🇦 added:

"As someone who enjoys both ladies’ content, I 100% think the timing of Nara’s book launch is very sus. It feels like she’s playing into the narrative, because there’s no such thing as bad publicity, and she or her team likely knew it would get people talking."

Xhosa gent questions Nara Smith's DIY cola

Briefly News previously reported that a Cape Town digital creator left South Africans in stitches after sharing his honest reaction to influencer Nara Smith's homemade Coca-Cola recipe. The content creator shared a split-screen video on 7 September 2025, showing himself reacting to Smith's elaborate DIY cola tutorial that involves making everything from scratch.

In the viral Facebook post, the Xhosa gent provided running commentary as he watched Smith's step-by-step process. His genuine confusion and practical observations had viewers rolling with laughter as he questioned the need to make cola at home when it's readily available at any shop.

Source: Briefly News