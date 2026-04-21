South African content creator Onezwa Mbola who cooks food from scratch is often compared to Nara Smith

Most recently Onezwa Mbola made a career move that revived buzz about Nara Smith copying the South African home cook

Online users shared their reactions to seeing Onezwa Mbola and Nara Smith's latest offerings that came at roughly the same time

Onezwa Mbola made a big announcement that signaled the growth of her brand as a chef on social media. The South African home cook was trending in the past as people compared her to Nara Smith.

Nara Smith is getting accused of copying Onezwa Mbola again. Image: @onezwambola

Source: UGC

Onezwa Mbola later posted a video accusing the American content creator of preparing similar dishes to hers. Most recently, South Africans noticed that Nara Smith moved in a similar direction to Onezwa Mbola.

Onezwa Mbola was delighted to announce that she was releasing a cookbook, A Food Love Story. Sometime later, Nara Smith posted a photo posing with a cookbook as well. A South African, X user @emthubi soon caught wind of Nara Smith's cookbook job and many immediately accused her of copying Onezwa Mbola on 20 March 2026. See the post below:

South Africa drags Nara Smith

Many people who are loyal fans of Onezwa Mbola were convinced that Nara was once again copying their fave. Others pointed out that publishing a book is no overnight venture to combat accusations against Nara. Read the comments below:

Onezwa Mbola foraged and grows food she cooks with. Image: @onezwambola

Source: UGC

@chantie_hun was not pleased:

"She wasn’t and people didn’t understand, Nara has to be stopped."

@BobstkleObstkle was convinced it was copy cat issue:

"This is so sick."

@NyeletiChauke__ wrote:

"We have been sayingggggg! I hope everyone that stood up for this girl chokes on their words."

Others slammed the copy cat claims against Nara Smith:

@BoitumeloThom12 said:

"La mo rata Onezwa thle hai this is a reach."

@FanMyselfof also argued:

"Mind you it takes months to do this so ya'll are literally delusional nalo Onezwa weno."

@Thapelo_Makgae added:

"Not defending her, but a book isn’t compiled, edited, and published in a few hours; unless it’s banter aimed at reactions, boosting engagement, and a monetization strategy given that she is a content creator."

@BoitumeloThom12 wrote:

"La mo rata Onezwa thle hai this is a reach."

Nomz_Rozay added:

"Guys, publishing a cookbook isn’t an overnight thing. Please be serious."

@LuluhPops said:

"Mind you every TikTok/youtube cook ends up having a cookbook anyway. You guys are just reaching Yoh."

1bosslady_ wrote:

"The world is big enough more over the 2 cook different meals .so because KFC sells chicken hungry lion should not launch their business in that town? You people and showing dullness on X."

SA responds to a video of Nara Smith's latest video

Briefly News previously report to the Popular model and content creator Nara Smith failed to impress South Africans on social media with her recent outfit at the Paris Fashion Show.

The TikToker previously made headlines when she announced her pregnancy with her husband, Lucky Smith.

The Lesotho and German model also trended on social media when a South African woman made sugar from scratch and was compared to Smith.

Source: Briefly News