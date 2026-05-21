Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni walked free after his case was struck off the roll during what was meant to be his bail hearing at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court

Attention has now shifted to his daughter, Thando Nje, after photos of her attending one of his court appearances circulated online

Briefly News shares facts to know about the Metro FM Music Award nominee and R&B singer

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Details emerged about Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni’s daughter, Thando Nje. Image: thandonje

Source: Instagram

While controversial taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni walked free after his case was struck off the roll during what was supposed to be his bail hearing in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court, the spotlight has shifted to his daughter, musician Thando Nje.

South Africans were stunned after pictures of the Metro FM-nominated musician attending one of her dad's court appearances surfaced online. Since then, she has become a topic of discussion online.

As South Africans weigh in on revelations that Thando Nje is the daughter of taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, Briefly News did some digging into the musician.

Who is Thando Nje?

Thando Nje, real name Noluthando Sibanyoni, is a 31-year-old R&B musician. She has never confirmed that Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni is her father.

She rose to fame in 2018 after a viral Slikour OnLife interview in which she tried to explain the meaning of her stage name. She said that the Nje in her name was silent, that she only had it there to let people know that Thando was not short for anything. Her explanation left Silkour visibly confused. Watch the video below:

Thando Nje's music career

In a 2023 interview with Daily Sun, Thando explained how she fell in love with music in 2015 during her first year in university.

The musician explained that recording her own songs was not easy, as she went through a process of self-discovery. She started by covering other people’s songs before recording and releasing her original songs.

"My love for music started in 2015 when I was in my first year of university. I started by doing covers, then I started writing and producing. However, finding my feet as a musician was quite a mission,” she told Daily Sun at the time.

While she has not publicly confirmed that the taxi boss is her dad, the songstress performed at his 60th birthday in April 2026. The glamorous celebration event was hosted at an undisclosed venue in Sandton, north of Johannesburg. It was an invitation-only event attended by Sibanyoni’s loved ones. No expenses were spared at the luxurious event where she performed one of her songs, Thando Nje’s Prayer, with a full orchestra.

Watch the video below:

As an independent musician, Thando Nje has released two albums, Frequency and Stillness. She also has several EPs, including An Ode to Jah, Dimpho Tsa Lefatshe, Searching, and Set Me Free.

Thando Nje was nominated for the Metro FM Music Award for Best New Age R&B Artist in 2023.

Briefly News shared facts about Thando Nje. Image: thandonje

Source: Instagram

Joe Sibanyoni and Bafana Sindane party

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Joe Sibanyoni and Bafana Sindane were spotted partying it up as they celebrated their case being struck off the roll.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the outcome of the duo's case and their decision to celebrate the ruling.

Source: Briefly News