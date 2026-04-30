A Cape Town man’s TikTok video posted on 29 April 2026 exposed a local store selling slippers from as little as R80. Matthew Ravell shared the find at Shado, a Cape Town-based shop, and South Africans immediately wanted to know where to go.

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Matthew Ravell with doing content with his new slippers. Images: Matthew Ravell

Source: TikTok

Cape Town winters hit different, and Ravell was not about to let his household suffer through the cold. He headed to Shado and came back with good news for the whole city.

Winter-ready for under R100

The store had slippers ranging from R80 all the way up to R259. Ravell was particularly taken by a pair that had been marked down from R100 to just R80. He ended up buying two pairs, one for himself and one for his wife.

The options on the shelves impressed him far beyond the price tags. Some pairs had that fluffy, cosy feel that makes a Cape Town winter bearable at home. Others had a tougher look, the kind you wear to the garage and still feel decent about yourself.

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South Africans flooded the comments, eager to find out exactly where Shado was located. The store can be found online at shado.co.za for those who want to browse before heading in.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi wants the address

@b💝💖 🩵🩷 commented:

"These shoes are so cute and look very warm."

@michellehayward asked:

"Where is this shop?"

@Kitchen Eats said:

“Why would you not tell people where this is?”

@Janis McConnell

"Where can I find these in Durban?"

Source: Briefly News