Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma addressed the controversy around Ngizwe Mchunu's unannounced meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ngobese-Zuma said she had no knowledge of the meeting or allegations that her former comrades were paid, directing questions to the men involved

Her maturity resonated with many of her followers, who took to their timelines to sing her praises amid the growing tension between her and Mchunu

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma finally addressed Ngizwe McHunu’s secret meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: Am_Blujay, MDNnewss, CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has broken her silence on the scandal surrounding Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba's unannounced meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Mzansi is taking notice. Speaking at a press briefing on 3 August 2026, she made it clear she had no inside knowledge of what went down, and she had a pointed message for Mchunu.

On 29 June, Mchunu and Ndabandaba, also known as Phakel'umthakathi, attended a surprise sit-down with President Ramaphosa, just one day before the planned 30 June demonstrations and National Shutdown.

Ramaphosa reportedly used the meeting to stress that protests must remain peaceful and lawful, reiterating that only the government holds authority over immigration enforcement. Ngobese-Zuma, who co-led the anti-illegal immigration movement alongside both men, was not present and later distanced herself from the meeting entirely.

Allegations quickly surfaced that the two men had been paid to abandon the cause. When asked about it at the briefing, Ngobese-Zuma was direct.

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"The best person to know what happened with the money, whether there was money, how it was exchanged, deposited, who was paid, what the full amount was — is Phakel'umthakathi. It was the two of them who went to that meeting."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma urged South Africans to ask Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel'umthakathi about their meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa, as she knows nothing about it. Images: ZANewsFlash, ZizinjaAbelungu

Source: Twitter

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dismisses Ngizwe Mchunu's insults

While she kept her tone measured, Ngobese-Zuma did not hold back when it came to Mchunu's behaviour since their fallout.

"Unfortunately, with the Ngizwe Mchunu story, we've been seeing him swearing at us and all of that; it's okay, we understand. It's not easy to leave something serious like this; we're not creating content; this is serious, this is people's lives."

She went on to suggest his time in the movement had simply run its course.

"I think the aspect or time for content creation is over now. Now we're dealing with serious business; I think that's where we end with Ngizwe, because I think he had his time and the time is over; now we're into serious stuff."

Briefly News reported in July that the March and March movement has since cut ties with Mchunu while investigations into alleged interference continue.

Watch Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's video below.

South Africans react to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's remarks

Mzansi largely sided with Ngobese-Zuma, flooding the comments with praise for her composed response. Below are some of the reactions:

TenMillion007 said:

"We need a petition for Jacinta to start her political party."

soft_da_rapper wrote:

"I like the fact that they do not entertain or respond to his insults."

Christi63110792 praised Ngobese-Zuma:

"You are an intellect, naturally gifted and mature. Your response is humbling."

FCodesa added:

"Thanks, @JacintaNgobese, for not falling into the trap of these so-called 'media personnel.' Don't ever allow that opportunist by the name of Ngizwe to slow you down."

Social media criticised Ngizwe Mchunu after March and March cut ties with him. Image: Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Ngizwe Mchunu lives his best life

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ngizwe Mchunu's wholesome video with his family.

The lighthearted moment instantly raised suspicion and left many people convinced that Mchunu was enjoying a massive payout.

Source: Briefly News