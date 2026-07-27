The March and March movement has released a statement regarding an internal investigation

The statement focused on allegations of attempts by politicians and business cartels to destabilise the organisation

Ngizwe Mchunu, the former Ukhozi FM radio broadcaster, has been a prominent figure in March and March demonstrations

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March and March has ended its working relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu after an internal investigation. Image: Wikus de Wet/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - March and March has formally cut ties with anti-immigration activist and former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu pending further investigations.

In a statement released on Monday, 27 July 2026, the movement cited findings from an internal investigation into alleged efforts to destabilise the organisation.

The former Ukhozi FM radio broadcaster has been a prominent figure in March and March demonstrations, helping lead the call for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

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Internal investigation flags outside interference

According to the statement, which was shared by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the movement's governance and legal compliance wing submitted a report detailing alleged attempts by political role players and business cartels to undermine the organisation from within. Those responsible were described in the document as "lazy thinkers, criminals and beneficiaries of colonialism."

The report also recorded findings related to the acceptance of gratification "in exchange for the soul of the Movement."

As a result, the organisation resolved it would no longer associate with Mchunu. No further details were provided about the nature of the alleged payments or who specifically was implicated beyond Mchunu.

Other stories about Ngizwe Mchunu

Briefly News has covered several articles about Mchunu, particularly about an arson attack on his home.

A video of Mchunu's home in Mbumbulu burning down sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu.

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched reportedly failed.

Source: Briefly News