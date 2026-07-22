Theodore Shoni Maoka, a 59-year-old former high school teacher from Musina, was convicted on four counts of corruption

The state proved Maoka accepted R45,000 to place fraudulent residence permit stickers and entry stamps in immigrants' passports

Authorities found 19 passports in Maoka's possession when he was arrested

A former teacher was jailed for selling fake Home Affairs documents to immigrants. Images: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A former high school teacher from Musina is heading to prison after a court found him guilty of running a fraudulent scheme that helped foreign nationals obtain fake Home Affairs documents.

Theodore Shoni Maoka, 59, was convicted on four counts of corruption and handed a combined sentence of 22 years' imprisonment. The sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective seven-year jail term.

How the fraud scheme worked

The state presented evidence showing that Maoka accepted R45,000 in gratification in exchange for placing temporary residence permit stickers and entry stamps into the passports of immigrants. When investigators caught up with him, he was found in possession of 19 passports.

The National Prosecuting Authority pointed out that the placement of permit stamps is a statutory function reserved exclusively for officials within the Department of Home Affairs. Maoka had no such authority.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the accused's actions had serious consequences for South Africa's immigration system.

"Through his unlawful conduct, the accused enabled foreign nationals to remain in South Africa illegally," Malabi said.

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State calls out impact on immigration

State Advocate Norman Makhubele argued during sentencing that Maoka's conduct directly fuelled the country's illegal immigration challenge. By providing fraudulent documentation, Makhubele said, the former teacher actively helped immigrants enter and remain in South Africa outside of lawful channels.

The case highlights the vulnerabilities that exist when individuals with insider knowledge or access to official materials exploit those advantages for personal gain.

Man caught selling fake IDs

A viral video circulating on social media sparked outrage after showing a man allegedly in possession of more than eight South African identity documents in Durban. In the video, the man is confronted by individuals who appear to be members of the organisation March and March, with one woman seen wearing the group's branded shirt. He is shown holding what appear to be several green barcode identity books and smart ID cards belonging to different people.

Home affairs official caught selling IDs

Briefly News reported that a Department of Home Affairs employee was arrested and appeared in court for allegedly selling IDs to undocumented foreign nationals. Pheelo Mosemaka appeared before the Lindley Magistrates Court on 30 July on charges of fraudulently issuing IDs to undocumented foreign nationals. Mosemaka reportedly worked with an undocumented foreign national, Saddam Hussein, who was also convicted previously of pretending to be a South African.

Source: Briefly News