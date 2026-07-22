A viral video shows a man allegedly carrying more than eight South African identity documents in Durban

The footage claims he was operating a shop inside the Department of Home Affairs building on Umngeni Road

The video has sparked outrage on social media, with many raising concerns about corruption and illegal immigration

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A man was caught allegedly selling IDs next to a Home Affairs office. Images: ER Lombard and Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU- NATAL - A viral video circulating on social media has sparked outrage after showing a man allegedly in possession of more than eight South African identity documents in Durban.

The footage, shared by X account @WesternPulse88, quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans expressing concern over alleged corruption and weaknesses within the country's immigration system.

Viral video shows man in possession of IDs

In the video, the man is confronted by individuals who appear to be members of the organisation March and March, with one woman seen wearing the group's branded shirt. He is shown holding what appear to be several green barcode identity books and smart ID cards belonging to different people.

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The viral clip also includes claims that the man had been operating a shop inside the Department of Home Affairs building on Umngeni Road in Durban. However, these allegations have not been independently verified, and authorities have not confirmed how he allegedly came to occupy space inside the government building or why he was in possession of the identity documents.

Footage sparks Home Affairs critique

The viral footage has reignited public concerns about alleged corruption at the Department of Home Affairs. Many social media users questioned how someone could allegedly possess multiple identity documents and, if the claims are accurate, operate from within a Home Affairs building.

Several X users blamed corruption within the department, while others argued that authorities were failing to address illegal immigration and document fraud.

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Social media reacts

@LeboTebello wrote:

"Funny thing is it's only us citizens who see this but our @GovernmentZA can't see such videos."

@MaCete_Shweni said:

"The real problem is with us South Africans, we're the enablers here!"

@CryZitha1 stated:

"I think home affairs is more corrupt than police."

@RamailaSimon1 added:

"The immigration problem in the country is allowed by and fuelled by home affairs."

@CloneLegend demanded:

"He must be arrested as well as the official along with head of the department."

The claims shown in the viral video have not been officially confirmed by the Department of Home Affairs or law enforcement. The footage has, however, generated widespread public debate and renewed calls for investigations into alleged document fraud and corruption.

Home affairs official caught selling IDs

Briefly News reported that a Department of Home Affairs employee was arrested and appeared in court for allegedly selling IDs to undocumented foreign nationals. Pheelo Mosemaka appeared before the Lindley Magistrates Court on 30 July on charges of fraudulently issuing IDs to undocumented foreign nationals. Mosemaka reportedly worked with an undocumented foreign national, Saddam Hussein, who was also convicted previously of pretending to be a South African.

Source: Briefly News