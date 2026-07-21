A video of Ngizwe Mchunu enjoying a car ride with his family surfaced online, showing a rare carefree side of the activist

The lighthearted clip emerged as Mchunu faces a potential six-month jail sentence tied to his legal battle with EFF leader Julius Malema

Mzansi's eyebrows were raised, with some fans questioning whether Mchunu has quietly stepped back from the anti-illegal immigration movement

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Ngizwe Mchunu’s joyous video with his family raises suspicion. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

A video of Ngizwe Mchunu singing and laughing with his daughters has set Mzansi tongues wagging, with many questioning whether the outspoken activist has quietly taken a step back from the frontlines of his anti-illegal immigration campaign.

The clip, which surfaced on 20 July 2026, shows the former Ukhozi FM presenter behind the wheel alongside three young girls believed to be his daughters. The group sang along enthusiastically to a vibrant track, the atmosphere in the car radiating pure joy and ease.

The video arrived at a tense moment for Mchunu. Despite having issued a public apology, EFF leader Julius Malema is reportedly pressing ahead with efforts to have the media personality-turned-activist sentenced to six months in prison. The two have been locked in a defamation battle that has kept Mchunu's name in the headlines for months.

On the movement front, the March and March Movement is said to have unveiled a fresh three-month roadmap to push its anti-irregular migration agenda, with plans to lobby political parties sympathetic to its cause throughout the remainder of July and into the months ahead.

Watch Ngizwe Mchunu's video below.

Has Mchunu gone quiet?

With the mass anti-illegal immigration protests having largely died down, many South Africans found the timing of the cheerful family video striking. Online speculation quickly turned to his much-discussed meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, with a number of users suggesting the encounter may have cooled Mchunu's revolutionary fire.

Some went further, floating the idea that he may have been paid to keep his apparent low profile.

curiosity_101 said:

"Nothing like money to dismantle any revolutionary thoughts, ask our BEE beneficiary ANC leaders."

CantankerousXO claimed:

"Apparently, he's enjoying the proceeds from March and March."

LungeloBeks wrote:

"Phala phala money is very long."

SAMMY50277422 posted:

"Since he met Ramaphosa, he's not even wearing Imvunulo anymore."

athenkosi591 claimed:

"HAWU! Cupcake Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa neutralised iChunu Madoda. Ngizwe Mchunu enjoying his R3 million received from Cyril Ramaphosa with his family."

Whether Mchunu is simply taking a breather with family or signalling a broader shift in direction remains to be seen, but his supporters and critics alike appear to be watching his every move closely.

Social media believes Ngizwe Mchunu quietly stepped away from the anti-illegal immigration campaigns after his meeting with the president. Image: ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Ntsiki Mazwai's remarks on immigration spark outrage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's comments on immigration in South Africa.

The mayoral candidate sparked outrage among critics and her followers, who argued that her remarks showed that she was not qualified to be mayor.

Source: Briefly News