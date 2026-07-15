The leadership of the March and March Movement met with anti-illegal immigration leader Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba to present a united front

The meeting followed days of public tension after Ndabandaba and Ngizwe Mchunu met President Ramaphosa ahead of the June 30 protests without informing the broader movement

South Africans online remained divided, with some welcoming the unity while others continued to question Mchunu and Ndabandaba's loyalty to the cause

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March and March leaders met with Phakel'umhakathi. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

KWAZULU- NATAL - A new photograph showing the leadership of the March and March Movement together has sparked fresh debate after weeks of speculation about divisions within the anti-illegal immigration movement.

The image, which shows Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba and Estcourt Mayor Mduduzi Myeni standing side by side, appeared to signal a united front following a highly publicised fallout.

Photo squashes rumours of a rift

The gathering came after days of friction that had gripped the anti-illegal immigration movement. At the heart of the fallout was a private meeting that Ndabandaba and fellow activist Ngizwe Mchunu held with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the eve of the 30 June nationwide protests. The meeting caught many within the movement off guard.

Jacinta Ngbese Zuma had previously confirmed that she was not present and had no knowledge of the meeting beforehand. Her statement added weight to the speculation that a serious split had formed within the movement's leadership. Social media was quick to amplify the tension, with numerous users accusing Mchunu and Ndabandaba of accepting a bribe to water down the protests.

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A show of unity that not everyone believed

The photograph of the leadership together was intended to put those rumours to rest. Mayor Myeni, who has been a consistent and vocal voice calling for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, was also present at the meeting, lending further weight to the show of solidarity.

Reactions online, however, were mixed. Some South Africans welcomed the display of unity and expressed relief that the movement appeared to be holding together. Others remained sceptical, continuing to question where Mchunu and Ndabandaba's true loyalties lay after the Ramaphosa meeting.

Phakelumthakathi pledges support for Jacinta

Briefly News also reported that Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba publicly reaffirmed his support for March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, ina an effort to put fresh speculation about divisions within the movement to rest. The activist took to Facebook on Monday, 6 July, to celebrate Ngobese-Zuma's birthday with a heartfelt message that quickly gained traction online.

Source: Briefly News