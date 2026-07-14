Ngizwe Mchunu hit back at Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba after she warned outsiders not to interfere in provincial affairs

Mchunu said the March and March movement planned to bring its anti-illegal immigration marches to Limpopo soon

He claimed Limpopo residents suffered the most from illegal immigration due to their proximity to the border

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Ngizwe Mchunu (left) and Phophi Ramathuba (right). Images: Luba Lesolle and Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Zulu cultural activist and March and March supporter Ngizwe Mchunu came out swinging against Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba on 14 July 2026, calling her remarks about the anti-illegal immigration movement out of line.

The dispute stems from a speech Ramathuba delivered at an anti-illegal immigration march on 10 July 2026. Without naming the March and March movement directly, she made it clear that Limpopo would handle its own affairs and that outsiders were not welcome to meddle. The comments drew backlash from Mchunu, who did not hold back.

Speaking in a video interview shared by @ThisIsColbert on X, Mchunu described the premier's remarks as nonsense and said the movement had every right to march anywhere in South Africa. He accused her of shielding undocumented foreigners and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to act against her, saying her stance put her on the wrong side of the rule of law.

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March and March headed to Limpopo

Mchunu went further, announcing that the movement had Limpopo firmly in its sights. He argued that the province's residents bore the heaviest burden from illegal immigration because of how close they live to South Africa's northern border.

"We are going to liberate Limpopo and make Limpopo great again," he said, framing the planned march as a mission to bring relief to communities he believes have been left to cope on their own.

The March and March movement has kept anti-illegal immigration protests in the national conversation for weeks, with demonstrations taking place across several provinces. Limpopo now appears to be the next flashpoint as tensions between the movement and local leadership continue to simmer.

Ramathuba warn senior women against Ben 10s

Briefly News also reported that Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba delivered a blunt warning to women in leadership positions during an official event on 8 July 2026. Addressing the crowd, she bluntly said that younger romantic partners, commonly known as "Ben 10s," had been responsible for derailing the careers of many successful women in public life.She told the audience that Ben 10s often approach women with flattery, saying you are the most beautiful woman, before finding ways to gain access to public resources.

Source: Briefly News