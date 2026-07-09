Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba warned women in leadership positions about the dangers of Ben 10 relationships

She said many women in politics had been removed from power because of younger romantic partners influencing their decisions

South Africans praised Ramathuba for her straight-talking advice, saying she spoke a truth many were afraid to address

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Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba (left) warned agaisnt Ben 10s. Images: Legit News/ Facebook and Phillip Maeta

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba delivered a blunt warning to women in leadership positions during an official event on 8 July 2026.

Addressing the crowd, she bluntly said that younger romantic partners, commonly known as "Ben 10s," had been responsible for derailing the careers of many successful women in public life.

Ramathuba warns against Ben 10

Phophi Ramathuba made the remarks at the handover of a newly built house to the family of conjoined twins in Lulekani. The occasion was celebratory, but the Premier did not hold back when she turned her attention to what she described as a silent but serious threat facing women in power.

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She told the audience that Ben 10s often approach women with flattery, saying you are the most beautiful woman, before finding ways to gain access to public resources.

"That's men, when they want to run the budget of the Department of Health, that's how you men are," she said.

Ramathuba credited cautionary advice she received when she was first appointed MEC for helping her stay in her position. She acknowledged the challenge openly, telling the crowd it was not easy but that it needed to be addressed.

With the room erupting in laughter, she pressed on.

"If you want to climb up the ladder, do not give it to some 'palooka'," she said.

She went on to name the pattern plainly:

"If you look at the downfall of successful women, especially women in politics, some of us very old, get removed because of Ben 10. Am I lying?"

See video here:

Mzansi backs the Premier's straight talk

South Africans reacted widely to the clip shared by @LimChronicle on 8 July 2026.

@HotTopics_Lisa said:

"She must just hold a meeting with ANC women, especially Free State ones, because Ben 10s and Nigerians are using them and destroying their image. I love how she's speaking four languages at the same time."

@NkweMashamaite wrote:

"Dr Phophi Ramathuba has always been clear. She's a proper leader."

@LadyMpopi added:

"She is right. Very focused women have lost their focus because of it. I hope they don't come for her like they did when she said young girls must close legs and focus on school."

@PriscaMa19 commented:

"Reality. Some even alienate or disown their children or family members calling them out on their BS because of a Ben 10."

@john_sukazi said:

"Premier Phophi is a straight talker."

Limpopo Premier with other government officials and President Ramaphosa. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Limpopo Premier warns against hiring undocumented workers

Briefly News also reported that Dr Phophi Ramathuba called for action against employers who hired undocumented foreigners when she spoke at Worker's Day celebrations in Polokwane, Limpopo. Ramathuba said South Africa’s laws and policies must be appreciated. She added that there are discussions about labour inspectors. She pointed out that employers get arrested for employing illegal immigrants as general workers.

Source: Briefly News