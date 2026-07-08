Nicole Chinsamy took to social media to accuse her former partner, Emtee, of neglecting their children and playing victim

The rapper has fired back, warning fans he would not engage with 'internet detective' behaviour and calling it a legal matter

The public spat adds to a long-running fallout between the former couple, who share three children

Emtee has clapped back at his ex, Nicole Chinsamy's allegations. Image: Emteerecords, Kendallchinsamy

Source: Instagram

Award-winning rapper Emtee has hit back at his estranged ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy, after she publicly and indirectly accused him of neglecting their children on social media.

The forever-trending couple is once again in the spotlight for their relationship woes, with Nicole throwing a jab at an absent father without mentioning her ex.

Chinsamy did not hold back in her post, writing: "Choosing not to be involved in your child's life, neglecting them and then PLAYING VICTIM. Must be some sort of a MENTAL ILLNESS."

Emtee reacts to fan's post

The rapper wasted no time responding, making clear he had no intention of letting the matter play out on the internet.

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In a sharply worded post, Emtee said the instigators are trying to land him in legal trouble once again.

"Mane say, I don't play that internet detective thing. Y'all tryna get me arrested again. Screwall that. Issa legal matter, gang. The F!?" he wrote.

The exchange is the latest flashpoint in a highly publicised split between the two, who are parents to three children. Their separation has been marked by legal disputes, abuse allegations, protection orders and ongoing disagreements over who bears responsibility for the children's upbringing.

At the beginning of the year, Emtee went on a rant about being married to someone who hates him with a passion.

"Someone save me from this toxic relationship," he wrote. In another post, he wrote, "I never thought in my life I’d be with someone who hates me with a passion."

Tension brews between Nicole and Emtee

Last month, Nicole claimed that she had reverted to her maiden name and shared images of what appeared to be bruises on her body. Responding to fans a few days later, the Roll Up hitmaker stated that Nicole refuses to sign the divorce papers, so they are not officially divorced.

Meanwhile, Emtee has moved on romantically and has been openly flaunting his new relationship with Nandi Ndathane. The couple even got matching tattoos and have been showcasing their love.

A fan's reaction was largely sympathetic towards the rapper. @LSkhodro72516 wrote: "I'm on your side all the time, Big Hustle. We will die fighting with you, you are the father of them at the end of the Day."

Emtee releases statement after arrest

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee finally broke his silence after he was released on bail following his highly publicised arrest. The troubled rapper was thrown in the slammer after he reportedly violated a protection order made against him by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

Taking to social media, the rapper declared his commitment to his career; however, online users claim his life is spiralling out of control.

Source: Briefly News