Rapper Reason melted hearts on Tuesday when he posted a deeply touching birthday tribute to his girlfriend, Gigi Lamayne, on Instagram

Sizwe Alakine's message to his partner drew in lots of reactions from the online community

Fans are celebrating both Gigi's birthday and the couple's bond, and the sweet messages came flooding in

Reason has penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to his girlfriend Gigi Lamayne. Image: reasonhd

Source: Instagram

Rapper Reason has tugged at heartstrings after posting a deeply emotional birthday tribute to his girlfriend and fellow rapper Gigi Lamayne on Instagram. The post received an outpouring of love from fans.

On Tuesday, 7 July 2026, Gigi's birthday, Reason described the day as one God had used to bring love into the world in human form.

"Today is the day God gave birth to love in human form. Your birthday has become a special day for me because I get to celebrate the unconditional love and beauty your ancestors have afforded me in your existence," he expressed. Reason then professed his love for Gigi, saying, "I love you @gigi_lamayne. With all my heart. I thank God for your life. And your human nature."

Reason previously proved how he has Gigi's back by confronting the Piano Pulse crew, after they called her a downgrade.

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Reason professed his undying love for Gigi Lamayne. Image: reasonhd

Source: Instagram

How Reason and Gigi's love endured all

Many fans could not get over how Reason's post was filled with tenderness and affection. By weaving together gratitude to God and an acknowledgement of ancestral blessing, Reason tapped into themes that run through much of his artistry and resonated strongly with his audience.

Gigi acknowledged the post by asking for some breakfast in bed, "Awwwww, this is so special. Ngicela ibreakfast in bed ke!"

Weeks before this post, she had honoured Reason on his own birthday, calling him her "Big Friendly Giant," her best friend and a generational healer. The hip-hop couple have made a habit of celebrating each other's milestones publicly, and fans have embraced them as one of South African hip-hop's most beloved couples. The two have also previously performed together, with crowds showing love to their collab, Bestie.

See Reason's full birthday post for Gigi below:

How SA reacted to Reason's post

The comments section quickly filled with warm wishes and admiration for the pair. Here is what some fans had to say:

@therefilwe said:

"Happy birthday Queen Gigi."

@bongiefokazi gushed:

"Men who love loudly, tana."

@ladydu_sa joked:

"Okay, so now why am I crying? This is sweet, man."

@reexo said:

"Ncaaaaaaw. True love is beautiful to witness."

Gigi sparks BBL rumours with birthday shoot

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gigi Lamayne's birthday photo went viral, with fans praising her figure while others questioned her changing appearance.

The photo sparked BBL and tummy tuck rumours, although the rapper has not responded to the speculation. Many fans defended Gigi, saying she looked stunning and deserved to celebrate her birthday in peace.

Reason's post may be seen as a direct jab at the haters, as he posted the same photo that rceived the negative backlash.

Source: Briefly News