A Botswana primary school learner named Refilwe Matopota surprised her school transport driver with a heartfelt birthday gift

The small bundle included a comb, a pen, one teabag and a handwritten card calling him the best driver and uncle in the world

The driver shared the gesture online, and it melted hearts across Botswana and beyond

A dedicated transport driver received the ultimate surprise package from a grateful young passenger. Image: Gaone Molomo

Source: Facebook

A Botswana school transport driver got one of the sweetest birthday surprises when a young learner he ferries to school decided to mark the occasion in the most genuine way possible. Gaone Molomo shared a video on Facebook on 2 July 2026, showing off a handwritten birthday card from a primary school pupil named Refilwe Matopota. Along with the card, Refilwe had put together a small gift: a comb, a pen and a single teabag so he could make himself a warm cup of tea.

A gift straight from the heart

The card described Facebook user Gaone Molomo as the best driver and uncle in the world. What made the moment stand out was not the value of the items but the thought behind each one. Refilwe had gathered what she could and turned it into something meaningful. The handwritten card, the practical little gifts, all of it spoke to a child who genuinely cared about the man who drives her to school every day.

Watch the birthday surprise that won Botswana's heart in the Facebook reel below:

Viewers react to Refilwe's sweet gesture

The video spread quickly online, drawing massive reactions from people who found the whole thing both funny and deeply touching.

User @Joseph Mosata said:

"All those things are from the bottom of her heart, and thank you for sharing."

User @Hilda Gloria wrote:

"😂 I didn't mean to laugh; this is very cute and funny 😭🤣."

User @Thato Motshudi added:

"She's so genuine 😂."

User @Anonymous participant 793 noted:

"She is communicating, uncle."

User @Anonymous participant 784 joked:

"She wants you to become her dad. Thought she'll invite you for dinner, olo kopana le mama (so that you can meet her mom) officially."

3 Briefly News articles about children

Source: Briefly News