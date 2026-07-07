“She’s So Genuine”: School Transport Driver Shows Off Sweet Birthday Message and Gifts From Learner
- A Botswana primary school learner named Refilwe Matopota surprised her school transport driver with a heartfelt birthday gift
- The small bundle included a comb, a pen, one teabag and a handwritten card calling him the best driver and uncle in the world
- The driver shared the gesture online, and it melted hearts across Botswana and beyond
A Botswana school transport driver got one of the sweetest birthday surprises when a young learner he ferries to school decided to mark the occasion in the most genuine way possible. Gaone Molomo shared a video on Facebook on 2 July 2026, showing off a handwritten birthday card from a primary school pupil named Refilwe Matopota. Along with the card, Refilwe had put together a small gift: a comb, a pen and a single teabag so he could make himself a warm cup of tea.
A gift straight from the heart
The card described Facebook user Gaone Molomo as the best driver and uncle in the world. What made the moment stand out was not the value of the items but the thought behind each one. Refilwe had gathered what she could and turned it into something meaningful. The handwritten card, the practical little gifts, all of it spoke to a child who genuinely cared about the man who drives her to school every day.
Watch the birthday surprise that won Botswana's heart in the Facebook reel below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Viewers react to Refilwe's sweet gesture
The video spread quickly online, drawing massive reactions from people who found the whole thing both funny and deeply touching.
User @Joseph Mosata said:
"All those things are from the bottom of her heart, and thank you for sharing."
User @Hilda Gloria wrote:
"😂 I didn't mean to laugh; this is very cute and funny 😭🤣."
User @Thato Motshudi added:
"She's so genuine 😂."
User @Anonymous participant 793 noted:
"She is communicating, uncle."
User @Anonymous participant 784 joked:
"She wants you to become her dad. Thought she'll invite you for dinner, olo kopana le mama (so that you can meet her mom) officially."
3 Briefly News articles about children
- A South African mother went viral after sharing a video of her seven-year-old son's arrival at a boarding school in Limpopo, sparking a massive debate.
- Zuluboy argued that Sjava was singing the lyrics of his song Mbayimbayi wrong, and explained to his mom what the correct words should be.
- An English mother explained that she has to use multiple languages, including Xhosa, to manage her children when they start misbehaving, leaving social media users in stitches.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za