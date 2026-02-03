A South African mother went viral after documenting her young son's transition into boarding school life

Despite facing criticism for the boy's age, the mom shared a follow-up showing her son “thriving” in his new environment on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comments section debating about the need to nurture how the detachment from the mom might affect him, while others said he would be fine

A Mzansi mother sparked a massive conversation about parenting and early independence after sharing her son’s Grade 1 schooling journey.

In a video posted to TikTok by @ria_mahlaola on January 21, 2026, the mom filmed her seven-year-old son walking through the halls of his new boarding school, astonishing many viewers.

The mother shared a video of her son walking down the school’s corridor in uniform with her behind him. In her caption, she revealed that she had been advised against the boarding school option by other people. She, however, noted that she was putting her trust in God regarding the decision.

Trusting the process despite outside noise

By February 1, 2026, TikTok user @ria_mahlaola followed up with a second post to update her followers. The footage showed the young boy at the Limpopo school, looking happy and settled, with the proud mother noting that he was officially "thriving" in his new home away from home.

SA reacts to the mom’s boarding school video

The clip gained significant traction, amassing 473K views and over 3.5K comments from an online community that shared mixed views. Many viewers offered support, acknowledging that sending a child away so young could not have been an easy choice, but was likely a necessary one for his future. Some felt that seven was far too young, arguing that a child that age still needs daily parental affection and help with basic tasks like bathing. One viewer requested the school's address for her own daughter, stating that raising a child in a “toxic” township environment made boarding school a much more attractive option.

User @Mantshadi Mongale asked:

"How much and where is it? Not having assistance in raising a child leads to this. I have no parents and no responsible siblings. Working shifts and the afternoon shift is a nightmare for me."

User @User23865489996 said:

"My daughter is also following soon. Kasi (township) is not a good place to raise a child. Well done."

User @Purple commented:

"Boarding school is fine for older kids, say from Grade 8. I was in boarding school, and there were young kids there as young as seven years. It was so sad for them. At that age, you still need your mom to bathe you, prepare your lunch, and someone you can share your stories with. It's brutal for the young ones, but I guess parents have their reasons."

User @Ntate Mokoena shared:

"You might think he's okay, but find out he sometimes feels anxious, abandoned, and insecure. At his age, he still needs daily affection, reassurance, and physical closeness to mom or dad."

User @mmakgotso_21 commented:

"I would do anything to stay with my kids, bathe them in the morning, pray for them before they get into the transport, prepare lunch 4 them. But you have your reasons for doing that. We are not in your shoes. All the best to Boyza 🙌."

User @Paula Arnold asked:

"Seven years? Why, mama😩?"

