A mother left the online community in stitches after revealing how she uses multiple languages to manage her children’s behaviour

The clip was posted on Facebook and gained significant traction as viewers marvelled at her impressive linguistic transitions

Social media users praised her native Xhosa accent while reflecting on the humorous differences between maternal and paternal discipline

A mother explained that she only resorts to isiXhosa when she has completely reached her limit with her children's behaviour. Image: Thebezfam

Source: Facebook

An English mom captured the hearts of thousands by showcasing the unique way she navigates parenthood in a multilingual household.

The video was shared on Facebook by Thebezfam on January 16 2026, where it garnered massive engagement from an entertained online community.

The English mom shared her frustration with her children's naughtiness and explained that scolding them in English usually means she is still okay and just cautioning them. She said that when she changes to Afrikaans, it means she is a bit irritated. The mom then changed completely to Xhosa with a full accent and said that when she starts speaking isiXhosa, it means she has reached her maximum level of patience and has completely lost it.

The mom vents about children’s naughtiness

The mom said her husband only tells them that he would count to three, and they all immediately stop their naughtiness. Facebook user Thebezfam exclaimed that she needs to use three languages to get them to stop, whereas their father only needs one simple warning, humorously noting the struggles of being a mother.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loved the multilingual mom

The clip gained massive views and comments from an online community that reacted with pure delight. Many viewers stated that the video made their entire week, praising the mom for teaching her children many languages. Some noted that the struggle of being ignored until the “angry” language comes out is a universal experience for many South African moms. Others pointed out that the husband’s ability to count to three is a superpower that every mother wishes they possess.

Many viewers loved the famiy's use of many languages and praised the mom for her fluency. Image: Thebezfam

Source: Facebook

User @Simon Sk Spambo said:

"You just made my week, yoh. Sisi, jonga ndyakudinga yeva (I need you in my life)😂."

User @Avela Xulaba shared:

"Suka ndanqama (I'm stunned); even the voice is Xhosa."

User @Cossy Kwena commented:

"My mom speaks Afrikaans whenever she is not having any of it, and we all know it's time to shut up."

User @C'neh Madlamini Nepfumembe added:

"Kids will drive you crazy, especially us moms. They don't hear us at all compared to their dads."

User @Zodwa Faith Sibindi said:

"Multilingual, no! Three spirits in one body, yes, lol."

User @Thando Yhukutwana commented:

"I do the same thing😂🔥❤️. If they don't understand Afrikaans, then when I'm pissed, I speak Afrikaans. If they don't understand isiXhosa, then I'm pissed I speak isiXhosa. It's a human thing 😂🔥❤️."

3 Briefly News articles about motherhood

A young wife shared the high-pressure reality of raising two small children at the same time while trying to manage household chores.

A young boy named Zuluboy, from the Eastern Cape, became an internet sensation after refusing to film a fashion video for his online followers, whom he calls “amaparents.”

A flower girl hilariously interrupted her parents' wedding vows to insist on taking a selfie with them at the altar, leaving guests in stitches.

Source: Briefly News