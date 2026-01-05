A young boy from the Eastern Cape became an internet sensation after refusing to film a fashion video for his followers, “amaparents”

Zuluboy sat firmly on the couch and questioned why he had to tell his followers where his clothes came from when his mother requested him to do so. Image: Lujabe Siphe

A four-year-old boy named Zuluboy gave his mother a difficult time when she tried to record a trendy fashion video at their home, which she shared in January 2026.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Lujabe Siphe and gathered massive views and likes from people entertained by the toddler's refusal to participate.

The clip begins with the mom asking Zuluboy, also known as ZB, to stand up so they could record an outfit of the day video for his followers. She explained that he needed to tell the audience where he got his pants, top, and shoes. Zuluboy remained sitting on the couch and questioned why he had to provide this information to "amaparents," a special term he created for his online community.

Zuluboy’s logic wins over social media fashion trends

His mother tried to explain that the followers would give him compliments, but the little boy was not convinced. In his calm and respectful manner, he argued that Facebook user Lujabe Siphe already knew who bought the clothes and suggested she should tell the followers herself. He eventually told her that he was tired of repeating the same information, which led to the recording session being cancelled.

Many viewers were impressed by the boy's sharp mind and his ability to debate with his mother. Image: Lujabe Siphe

SA is entertained by Zuluboy's fashion strike

The clip garnered 301K views, 16.7K likes, and 1.6K comments from an online community that found the exchange hilarious. Many viewers called the boy wise beyond his years, noting how he speaks sense more than some adults they knew. Some noted that the outfit of the day trend was about showing off, and they respected the toddler for seeing through it. Other viewers loved how he stood for what he believed in and hoped his strong character would never change. A few online users agreed with his logic and joked that the person who paid for the clothes should be the one to do the talking

User @User @Thandai Dube added:

"That's why I love you, ZB. Your sense of reasoning and maturity is beyond your age. You know that it's insignificant to tell us that thing."

User @Daphney Dlomo commented:

"ZB doesn't buy your story, mama."

User @Yoliswa Sityata said:

"You failed, mama, the plan didn’t work 🤣."

User @Siyanda Mboko shared:

"This clip should be made a meme for those OOTD crazed Facebookers, particularly that part he says "bazoyenzani loo (what are they going to do with that) information? Legendary 👏."

User @Debora DeWitt commented:

"I understood maparents ￼😇 I understand his expressions. He is also excellent in his intelligence to disagree respectfully. This is what makes him even more amazing and adorable."

User @Amanda Nanzi said:

"Lol, his questions make sense though. I mean, why should I tell them what I’m wearing? You bought the clothes, you tell them yourself."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Source: Briefly News