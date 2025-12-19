A hilarious and profound video of a four-year-old, Zuluboy, went viral after he firmly stood his ground against his mother’s request to speak in English

The clip shared on Facebook captured the toddler’s unique logic on why his followers should learn isiXhosa instead of him changing his ways

Social media users were in stitches over the boy’s wisdom, with many agreeing that speaking English is a mental chore compared to a person’s mother tongue

Zuluboy went viral after telling his mother that his followers should learn isiXhosa instead of him switching to English. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

A four-year-old boy, affectionately known to his fans as Zuluboy, became a viral sensation after schooling his mother on the importance of speaking his native language.

The video shared on Lujabe Siphe’s Facebook account captured an adorable yet deep debate between the mother and son regarding his non-Xhosa-speaking audience, whom he refers to as "amaparents."

In the clip, the mother explains in isiXhosa that his followers speak different languages like Sesotho and Tshivenda, using English as a common ground. The little boy, however, ironically responds in English without realising, refusing to switch completely to it. When his mother asks why he won't accommodate them, he fires back with a question asking if “amaparents” have even tried to speak siXhosa. He argued that speaking English requires a person to think, whereas isiXhosa is a language he speaks easily.

The language debate between mom and son

The young boy further explained his refusal by stating that he sees no difficulty in his native tongue because in every person’s heart, “there’s Xhosa.” He argued to his global audience that they should try harder to speak the native language. His logic was that English is a mental effort, while his mother tongue is natural. Facebook user Lujabe Siphe pointed out that she was speaking isiXhosa to him, but he was answering her in English. The boy explained that he was speaking it on his own free will and was not asked to, as the mom was doing.

SA stans the tiny philosopher

The clip garnered massive views and a flood of supportive comments from social media users who love the little man. Many viewers noted the profound truth in his statement, admitting that they often don't put effort into learning other local languages. Some followers jokingly promised to start their Xhosa lessons, while others were stunned by his maturity, calling the toddler wise for recognising that language is tied to the heart.

User @Hannelie de Klerck commented:

"Oh, my goodness, he has a point. We should try to speak other languages too. I am also guilty. I hope he will be willing to teach us. He is so clever and should share his knowledge, please. I have already learnt a lot from him. Keep up the good work. He is an excellent teacher!"

User @Marea Modutlwa shared:

"We will try to speak Xhosa, my boy."

User @Sethembile Matontsi said:

"ZB has spoken (everyone has Xhosa in their hearts, they must try 🤣."

User @Debbie Rinkwest added:

"You go, boy. This is my child."

User @Zulu Calsile

"I didn't know I had Xhosa in my heart. I'm told I should try, so let me do so ."

User @Xesibe Nondzaba Gangi said:

"English is not simple; you need to think, but Xhosa you can talk without thinking."

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Source: Briefly News