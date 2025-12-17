A man named Nicholas shared his challenging experiment while attempting to hitchhike from Venda to Kimberley to see his daughter for Christmas

The emotional updates were shared on TikTok, detailing how he reached Johannesburg, only to have his belongings and ID stolen by a stranger

Social media users expressed mixed feelings about the story, with some praising his dedication as a father, while others questioned the veracity of his claims.

A young father documented his walk from Venda to Kimberley to see his little girl. Image: @nicholas.ndamulel

A determined father made headlines for embarking on a difficult cross-country trek to reunite with his daughter before Christmas.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @nicholas.ndamulel, garnering massive views from an online community that sympathised with the man, and some who doubted his story.

In the video, Nicholas explained that his three-day journey from Venda was going well until he reached Johannesburg. After accepting an offer for accommodation from a stranger, he tragically lost all his luggage, personal effects, and his identity document.

The dad’s long walk to see his baby

Despite the theft, the young father remained committed to his goal, documenting his progress from Benoni, Gauteng, and sharing it on his TikTok account @nicholas.ndamulel. He appealed to the public not for money, but for simple assistance like a lift toward Kimberley or a bottle of water to help him survive the long hours on the road.

The man's video received mixed reactions from the online community. Image: @nicholas.ndamulel

SA debates the man’s story

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who believed and supported the man and some who found the story strange. Many viewers wished him a safe journey and called him a good father, hoping he'd get help along the way. Some suggested that the story might not be entirely truthful, given that people are desperate for December funds. Others, however, noted that the man did not ask for money but instead asked for a lift, saying there was no need for him to be untruthful.

User @Mmathabo added:

"Now this is sad 😭."

User @Strauss 007 said:

"All he's asking is a lift. I don't get why people are being negative here. Some don't even have cars. Either you help, or you don't reply, than being negative. My guy, I salute you. Reach your daughter, brother, that's all that is important ❤."

User @Nompumelelo commented:

"He is willing to spend Christmas with his baby, unlike other fathers who don't care about their children. I respect you, my brother; that is true love. I'll keep u in prayers, someone will come and help you."

User @Lily shared:

"I'm sorry you lost your belongings. I pray you get a lift all the way to your daughter. You're a good dad."

User @⟭⟬⁷ said:

"The amount of data to post on Tiktok would be enough to take a bus or taxi to Kimberly."

User @Jessica M

"During the festive season, remember that some people will come up with stories. It's important to be careful. I'm not saying you should not help."

