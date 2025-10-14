A man from Gqeberha embarked on an incredible walk to Cape Town to raise funds and awareness for his organisation, Broski

The motivating video documenting the first leg of his journey went viral on TikTok, capturing the attention of many supportive followers

Viewers were touched by his commitment, promising to track his journey and offering practical support along his route

An Eastern Cape man recorded himself walking from Gqeberha, on his way to Cape Town. Image: @zondani51

Source: TikTok

A man’s ambitious journey to walk from Gqeberha to Cape Town has captivated social media users, transforming his personal trek into a powerful fundraising mission.

The video, shared on TikTok by @zondani51, attracted a massive number of views and comments from an online community that responded with an outpouring of love and support.

The video begins with the man, TikTok user @zondani51, at his home in Gqeberha, ready to hit the road for his massive undertaking. He quickly transitions to footage of himself already walking, providing viewers with real-time updates of his location.

The man documents his journey to Cape Town

His first major milestone was the town of Humansdorp. As he continued his trek, he filmed a road sign indicating 61 kilometres remaining before the next cut showed him successfully arriving in the small town. The man’s journey then took him past a nature reserve in Tsitsikamma, where he filmed a long and narrow bridge.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He confessed to being scared of both the bridge and the local wildlife, though he expressed gratitude for having seen a monkey after passing the reserve. He noted that the purpose of his incredible physical feat was to raise funds for his organisation, Broski.

Social media users were deeply moved by the man's bravery and promised to support him. Image: @zondani51

Source: TikTok

SA shows the man's love

Social media users flooded the comment section, showing the man support and promising to follow his journey every step of the way. Many viewers requested that he officially introduce himself and provide more details about his organisation, Broski, to better understand the cause and pledge their support.

Some promised to keep him in their prayers, acknowledging the physical toll of the long walk. Others offered practical assistance, telling him to notify them when he was passing through their towns so they could bring him refreshments and food.

User @Busi advised:

"Bhuti, you're an inspiration. Can you do a brief introduction of who you are and the goal of this walk ( just one line), so that people can support you? Also, how do people support you?"

User @NickeyJoseph asked:

"Keep going, boetie. I'm cheering this side! Are you passing the R62?"

User @Tamie said:

"Sakubeka emthandazweni, bhuti (we'll keep you in our prayers, brother)."

User @Tar Luisman Æ Adams offered:

"When you get to the Shell garage in Knysna, ask for Athenkosi. Let me buy you refreshments."

User @Bman asked:

"Is there anyone driving past Gqebrha to the Cape Town direction? I have a fully charged power bank that I want to donate."

User @Ncedo Marele said:

"Bro! That stretch between Humansdorp and Storms is crazy long, good luck, mfethu, uhambe kakuhle (travel safely)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Cape Town

Red Bull South Africa was announced as the sponsor of three young cyclists who have been riding from Burgersfort on their way to Cape Town for a good cause.

A man was cycling in Fish Hoek on a sunny day when he nearly rode over a Cape cobra with its head raised, but he quickly applied his brakes.

A group of three young men from Burgersfort cycling to Cape Town excited the public, who had been following their journey when they were left with 850km to go to the Mother City.

Source: Briefly News