South African rapper KidX recently marked a huge triumph after officially graduating

The former Cashtime member took to social media to celebrate his victory, expressing gratitude to his team and loved ones who supported him throughout the journey

He received praise from fans and the online community at large for investing in his education

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'Caracara' hitmaker KidX shared the news of his graduation. Images: kidxsa

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Bonginkosi Mahlangu, formerly KidX, has officially graduated after successfully completing his qualification.

Famous for being part of the Cashtime collective, KidX returned to school to polish his craft and gain insight into the music business.

Taking to his Instagram page on 13 October 2025, the rapper celebrated the milestone in a cap and gown, officially graduating as a qualified Sound Engineer.

He expressed his appreciation for the Revolution Media Academy in Braamfontein, where he studied through a bursary programme he helped develop and was also extended to other students.

The rapper described the opportunity as life-changing and further extended his gratitude to his team and loved ones for supporting him throughout the journey.

"A big thank you to my family as well for all the love, support, and encouragement along the way. I couldn’t have done it without you!

This achievement is ours."

KidX graduated with a qualification in Sound Engineering from the Revolution Media Academy. Image: kidxsa

Source: Instagram

His achievement comes at a time when more budding talent has emerged in the local music industry like never before.

Briefly News previously reported on X's wish to one day teach upcoming musicians about the business side of music and help them avoid traps and corrupt contractual agreements.

KidX rose to fame as part of the South African rap collective Cashtime, where he performed alongside Zingah (Smashis). After the group disbanded, the rapper continued with the revamped Cashtime Life with Teargas members K.O and Ma-E, as well as rapper and TV presenter Moozlie.

He gained further recognition with the release of K.O's Caracara in 2015, which would become a cultural anthem.

The milestone also coincided with the rapper's 37th birthday, and the reactions to his graduation were warm and celebratory, with fans and peers praising the rapper for chasing his dream.

Read KidX's post below:

Mzansi reacts to KidX's graduation

Peers cheered and congratulated KidX on the milestone. Read their comments below:

Media personality Lerato Sengadi said:

"Congratulations, Bruv. Well done!"

South African disc jockey and presenter DJ Sbu wrote:

"Congratulations, my brother. Thank you for the inspiration."

DJ and radio personality DJ Speedsta posted:

"Congratulations, X! More life, brother!"

Industry peers congratulated KidX on his graduation. Image: kidxsa

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Maggz cheered:

"That's wassup, my brother. Congratulations, famo."

Rapper Ma-E posted:

"Congratulations, 88 King!"

givenzulu celebrated:

"Ameni. GOD DID IT! Congratulations, my brother! This was just a chat, and today the tongue has done it again! Turned it into reality."

Messages of praise from peers and supporters flooded the comments, with many highlighting the significance of KidX's achievement as a testament to the importance of investing in one's education and future.

Lady Zamar enters her next chapter

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lady Zamar's message about her journey and how it shaped her new chapter.

The singer detailed her bold reinvention and gave fans a glimpse into her personal journey and evolution.

Source: Briefly News