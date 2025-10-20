South African radio personality Tbo Touch recently shared some sound advice with Shebeshxt during an interview

The media mogul highlighted the highs and lows of the entertainment industry and what Shebe needs to be wary of

His message sparked a debate among the online community, who shared their divided opinions in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tbo Touch shared a powerful message and career advice with Shebeshxt. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch recently interviewed Limpopo superstar Shebeshxt on his radio show and shared some meaningful advice with him.

On Friday, 17 October 2025, Touch had a candid interview with Shebe on Metro FM about his soaring career and the one thing many South African celebrities have come to struggle with: financial management.

"Shebe, I do not like seeing artists when the light is on and everyone is happy for them. But when the light is off, we will bury you alive. Please, when you have time, please look into some of these institutions that help with financial literacy."

Touch highlighted the importance of empowering others with the necessary tools to better their lives, saying that if someone claims to love you, they will help you because the entertainment industry can be challenging.

By recording himself during the interview, the rapper revealed a sincere appreciation for Tbo Touch's advice.

This occurred after Shebe gave Zee Nxumalo R40,000 on a podcast after losing a game to her - a gesture that proved unpopular with many South Africans.

Tbo Touch advised Shebeshxt to get professional help to better handle his finances. Image: tbotouch

Source: Instagram

A celebrated proclaimer of the Gospel, Tbo Touch later took to his Instagram page with pictures of himself and Shebeshxt, sharing a powerful message about God's love.

"I had the honour of hosting one of the most misunderstood gifted powerhouses. Don’t look any further, Shebe is a true testament that we serve a God of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th even 7th chances. Your sin and your past can’t outshine God’s redemption. Only God will love you with the evidence, whilst people hate you on speculations. Love you, bro."

His advice was met with a conflicted response from followers, who shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Watch Tbo Touch and Shebeshxt's interview below:

South Africans react to Tbo Touch's advice

Many online users expressed that Tbo Touch's message resonated deeply, believing even Shebeshxt received it well.

WalterEdwardTl2 said:

"Wow, very powerful! Thanks, T-bos! It struck his nerve! Hope and pray he will hear it! Nna ke utlwile."

TheFruityO wrote:

"Not just financially. The beginning would be to get rid of the use of substances, the violence. And here, he looks like someone who would appreciate a good change. I wish him the best."

BongzM7 posted:

"Say what you want about Tbo Touch, but he is one of the few broadcasters who actually cares. Heard a lot of good behind-the-scenes stories about that man. Mostly positive and from people who have nothing to gain from praising or denigrating him."

AyandaMbatha4 added:

"Thank you, @iamtbotouch, for this incredible advice for Shebeshxt. We love his music, but he must get financial advice."

Senokwane7 posted:

"He needs to take the advice. He needs it. I saw him giving 40k on a podcast."

The online community is rooting for Shebeshxt to follow Tbo Touch's guidance. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, many aren't convinced Shebeshxt will take the advice, believing that the trauma of his daughter's death has sent him into a destructive spiral.

LuKayMampuru said:

"The lights are on, but nobody’s home."

MakadishaPE wrote:

"People seem to be underestimating how losing his child has affected him. He doesn’t care about Touch’s unsolicited advice. You can see he is not hearing him."

Siphomorris6 posted:

"Tbo touch is just wasting his time. This guy likes attention too much. He was supposed to change his life the moment he lost his child."

mphotrimlady added:

"He is just nodding, not listening."

Sol Phenduka gives Shebeshxt his flowers

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka's admiration for the rapper.

The podcaster sang Shebe's praises for consistently putting on incredible shows and having a cult following.

Source: Briefly News