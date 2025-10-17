On Friday, 17 October 2025, Tbo Touch praised Shebeshxt with a heartwarming message on his Instagram account

Tbo Touch interviewed Shebeshxt, where they talked about his upcoming event, among other things

Social media users praised Shebeshxt and Tbo Touch for an interesting interview on Metro FM

Tbo Touch gave Shebeshxt his flowers in a heartfelt post. Image: official.shebeshxt, tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Tbo Touch has become the latest celebrity to sing praises about Limpopo-born musician Shebeshxt.

On Friday, 17 October 2025, Tbo Touch interviewed Shebeshxt on The Touch Down on Metro FM. During the interview, Shebeshxt spoke about the Lekompo Balcony Mix at the Polokwane Cricket Club scheduled for Saturday, 6 December.

Tbo Touch lauds Shebeshxt in heartfelt post

After the interview, Tbo Touch shared pictures of himself with Shebeshxt on his official Instagram account. The season broadcaster followed in the footsteps of former Kaya FM host Sol Phenduka and gave Shebeshxt his flowers.

He said the controversial musician was proof that redemption is real and that no one’s past can block what God has planned for them. The post was captioned:

“I had the honour of hosting one of the most misunderstood gifted powerhouses. Don’t look any further. Shebbe is a true testament that we serve a God of 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th chances. Your sin, your past can’t outshine God’s redemption. Only God will love you with the evidence, whilst people hate you on speculations. Love you, Bro.”

See the post below:

Social media reacts as Tbo Touch praises Shebeshxt

In the comments, several social media users agreed with Tbo Touch and praised him for an engaging interview, while others gave Shebeshxt his flowers.

Here are some of the comments:

jtmutasa declared:

“❤️❤️ God is on the throne and God loves us all.”

sego_thedon said:

“Most genuine interview ever 🙌❤️”

mahlatsemadisha claimed:

“Nike Sales went up in Limpopo because of that young man, and no one is talking about it, shine Shebe.❤️🙌”

chilledqueen said:

“My beloved Tboz ♥️ you said you will hook him up. SA 🇿🇦 will hold you to that 👏🙌 shebeshit said doesn't have an Instagram account and Tbo is following him on the grams😂😂😂”

iyomak gushed:

“I loved how you encouraged him, pointed him in the right direction. I believe that what you deposited in him today will help him see the greatness in himself and God’s divine purpose over his life👏👏. Well done, Mr Molefe @tbotouch for being a vessel of hope for this generation 😍”

mahlatse_masemenell said:

“It was a beautiful show. You were guiding him about investment. When the lights are off and he must have something...you enlighten him about finances. Wow, what powerful show @tbotouch ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Tbo Touch praised Shebeshxt. Image: official.shebeshxt, tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt sends Zee Nxumalo money

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt allegedly sent thousands to Amapiano star Zee Nxumalo during a podcast interview

The pair competed in a game with a bet that the loser would transfer money to the winner's bank account, and Zee got the shock of her life when the funds cleared. Their video drew sharp criticism from the online community, with people accusing the rapper of "buying" Zee's love.

Source: Briefly News