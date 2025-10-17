A Cape Town content creator shared a video highlighting a group of young South Africans from Potchefstroom who are cleaning up public spaces

The movement was started by 22-year-old Peterson Sebati, who was tired of seeing his city in ruins

Social media users praised the young people's efforts, with many saying it's time for everyone to make the changes that the government won't

A Cape Town man brought awareness to the Retsa Tsela movement. Images: @coolstorybru_za/Instagram and @petersonsebati/Instagram

A Cape Town content creator has warmed hearts across South Africa after sharing a video highlighting a group of young people who are cleaning up public spaces for free. The clip, posted on 16 October 2025, quickly went viral, getting over 54,000 reactions from people who were inspired by the young South Africans' dedication to making a difference in their community.

The video shows before and after pictures of the transformation of public spaces in Potchefstroom. In the clip, the content creator explains what these young people are doing for their city.

He explains that a group of young people from Potchefstroom are cleaning and fixing up public spaces in their city, and the before-and-after photos are unbelievable. They’ve transformed parks, schools, post offices, and taxi ranks, all for free. The initiative was started by 22-year-old Peterson Sebati, who launched the project because he was tired of seeing his city fall apart.

What began as a small effort has now grown into a nonprofit organisation called Retsa Tsela, which means “making a way.” More volunteers keep joining, not for money or recognition, but simply to help their community. The content creator says they’re now looking for sponsors to help them grow and urges viewers to share the video so the right people notice. He ends by saying it’s inspiring, and a reminder of how much good could happen if more people had the same attitude.

A man from Cape Town shared a video showing the Retsa Tsela movement and how they are making a difference in their community. Images: @coolstorybru_za

Mzansi praises the Retsa Tsela movement

Social media users flooded the comments with praise and admiration for the young people's dedication to cleaning up their community.

@thechocol8man wrote:

"This is why your content is so important for South African patriotism 💪🏾👊🏾🔥."

@angie_slaffa said:

"It starts with us😍."

@tracyfrayne added:

"I love love love this. So proud of them, and grateful. Keep going, it gives me much hope for the youth in our country ❤️."

@jarrod_305 wrote:

"It's time for all of us to make the changes that the government won't, good job peeps👏👏👏."

@jenny_stokes1 said:

"Well done guys, shows character💪🏻."

@ommilangtafelkuns added:

"🙌 So proud of these young people."

About the Retsa Tsela movement

Content creator @coolstorybru_za shared the video to bring awareness to the young man who is making a difference in Potchefstroom.

According to Peterson Sebati's BackaBuddy campaign page, what started out as an act of obedience has now spread like wildfire over the streets of Potchefstroom. Project 44 is an inspired cleaning campaign run by the nonprofit company Retsa Tsela, which aims to enter 44 Potchefstroom communities with the sincere goal of bringing them back to their former splendour.

The organisation is raising R15,000 to purchase the resources they need to rebuild communities, including cleaning supplies, paint, gasoline, and equipment. Retsa Tshela is a community solution project that prides itself on coming up with creative ways to inspire communities to take action and be the change they seek.

TikToker Peterson Sebati stated that this is more than just a cleaning campaign, it's about saving precious South African lives and empowering the current generation with the knowledge and practices necessary to support communities in living in environmentally friendly settings.

