A woman from Georgia, United States, shared a picture of the payslip she created for her children

The payslip showed details about their allowance for the chores they had to do around the house

Members of the online community took to the comment section to share what they implement regarding allowances for their own children

A woman showed a payslip she created for her kids' chores, amusing the online crowd. Images: Morsa Images / Getty Images, @ambhurrr / TikTok

An American mother showcased a creative way to teach her children the importance of putting in the work and being rewarded thereafter. She created a payslip for their chores around the house.

TikTok user Am, from Georgia, United States, shared a picture of the payslip, which started with a gross pay of $50 (roughly R870). However, that wasn't the total allowance her children walked away with.

There were a few deductions for incomplete work, as follows:

Did not fold clothes: -$10

Did not clean floors: -$5

Did not empty trash: -$5

The total net pay was $30 (roughly R520).

Am wrote in her post:

"How I give my kids their allowance. Now they don't have to ask me why."

Internet users comment on kids' payslip

Several social media users, mostly parents and caregivers, gathered in the comment section to share the methods they used to give their children money. Others shared the realities of their childhood, noting the privilege of getting an allowance or not receiving one at all.

Internet users expressed their thoughts about allowances and payslips. Image: Karl Tapales

@accountedbirth took the digital route when it came to giving their children cash:

"I have an app that does allowance payouts based on how many chores they complete."

@leyahlekgoathi told the internet what they did with their son:

"I made him sign an employment contract. I gave it to him for a few days to read. In the fine print, I added unfavourable terms so he can learn to read fine print in the future. He hated that. He was 10 years old when we started. He's now 22 and fully reads his contracts and even negotiates them."

@thebadkind added in the comments:

"You were really being nice because they should have had $0, as I’m sure you provided food and shelter."

@pantheralutra shared with the public:

"Honestly, I feel like this is better. I think kids appreciate honesty, transparency, and knowing why. It’s respectful."

@ragebaitszn humorously asked Am:

"How did you determine those labour costs, or did you just pick some arbitrary number? What if your kids decide to hire a finance agent and a lawyer?"

@sarahabena, who didn't get an allowance growing up, revealed:

"I was allowed to live under my mom's roof."

@menesha jokingly reminded the mother:

"Don’t forget taxes."

Watch the TikTok post on Am's account below:

