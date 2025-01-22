A grandson shared a heartwarming video of his frail gogo lovingly handing him his monthly allowance while lying in bed

The man shared the precious moment online, touching the online community in the process

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing how lucky the man was and wishing granny a longer life

A blessed gent shared a touching video of his old gogo giving him his monthly allowance of R100. Image: @nathi.mneshe

Source: TikTok

A video showing that small gestures can carry huge emotional weight made its way to TikTok, where a priceless moment of generosity and gratitude between a gogo and her grandson was displayed.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @nathi.mneshe, touching the hearts of many social media users, as many commented on the genuine connection between the duo.

Gogo's loving gesture to grandson

The short video shows a frail granny sitting in bed, holding @nathi.mneshe's hand as he lovingly hands him a folded R100 note. Though a few words are spoken, their deep bond is evident, as the gogo gently holds her grandson's hand while placing the banknote with warmth and care.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Gogo steals social media user's hearts

The clip resonated with many social media users who commented on how touched they were by granny's gesture towards @nathi.mneshe. Many applauded the TikTok user for his dedication to his grandmother and showered him with blessings. Others shared similar memories with their gogos and mkhulus.

A loving gogo gave her grandson his monthly allowance of R100. Image: @nathi.mneshe

Source: TikTok

User @samantha_mlaba shared:

"Engrave these memories in your heart they are the best ♥️."

User @Sibahlenzuza added:

"You are blessed ❤️❤️mine used to give me 700 every week I miss her so much😩😩😩."

User @Makhi commented:

"This is coming from the heart ❤️."

User @Ayanda Dondolo added:

"My grandma did that and passed on later during the day 😣💔."

User @userzaychic said:

"And it's money you may have given to her at some point...priceless."

User @Tshepang Moloantoa💕 shared:

"Only God knows how much I miss these moments😔❤."

3 Briefly News granny and grandkids articles

A young man took out his granny on a date to the beach in Durban, warming the hearts of many social media users.

A caring gogo surprised his grandson with clothes while doing chores around the house.

An 84-year-old granny thanked God for being able to do everything in her old age, including driving from the Eastern Cape to Joburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News