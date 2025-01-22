“Good Job Mommy”: Venda Kid Shows Impressive Cooking Skills, SA Wowed
- A mom captured her young girl showing off her cooking skills in the kitchen, warming many hearts online
- The proud mom hyped her little girl, reminding her she was a Venda girl, leaving her beaming with pride
- The delightful clip shared on TikTok received an outpouring of love and admiration from social media users who loved the girl's confidence
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A simple video of a young girl cooking pap under her mom's supervision melted social media users' hearts, as their beautiful bond over cultural pride touched many.
The proud mom shared the clip on her TikTok account under her handle @azwie48, attracting many complimentary messages from social media users.
Cooking in heels
The clip starts with the young, confident girl stirring the pot full of pap to ensure no lumps while wearing her mom's stiletto heels for height purposes. Her mom cheers her, reminding her of who she is: a proud Venda girl. The young girl beams with joy, showing her pride in her culture.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Watch the cute video below:
The little girl steals online hearts
The video attracted many comments from social media users who were impressed by the young lady's pap's cooking skills. Some were inspired to start teaching their kids to cook, and others were amused that the young girl was cooking in heels.
User @NWAPHILLIPFELAMUNI said:
"🤣🤣🤣Tjoo, I'm feeling guilty. My daughter is 15 but cooking dololo😁😁."
User @Sesi Tsatsi commented:
"Well done for teaching her early 🥰🥰."
User @Le_boo shared:
"Very cute ❤️but Dangerous too."
User @user4727121613456 said:
"I like the confidence and the heels."
User @Rotshi@Karyn added:
"🥰🥰🥰Good job mommy .👩 You did well👌
User @matlakalaprojectinbochum noted:
"She even came to the kitchen prepared with shoes, my girl🥰🥰."
3 Other Briefly News cooking skills articles
- A single father of two boys taught his older son how to make pap and showed them an easy way to eat it with their hands.
- A mom showed off her 8- and 12-year-old sons' impressive cooking skills, receiving many compliments online.
- A mom made a crunchy lunch snack for her Grade 1 child from pap that was left over.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za