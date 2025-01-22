A mom captured her young girl showing off her cooking skills in the kitchen, warming many hearts online

The proud mom hyped her little girl, reminding her she was a Venda girl, leaving her beaming with pride

The delightful clip shared on TikTok received an outpouring of love and admiration from social media users who loved the girl's confidence

A Vennda mom received praise for teaching her daughter cooking skills while still young. Image: @azwie48

Source: TikTok

A simple video of a young girl cooking pap under her mom's supervision melted social media users' hearts, as their beautiful bond over cultural pride touched many.

The proud mom shared the clip on her TikTok account under her handle @azwie48, attracting many complimentary messages from social media users.

Cooking in heels

The clip starts with the young, confident girl stirring the pot full of pap to ensure no lumps while wearing her mom's stiletto heels for height purposes. Her mom cheers her, reminding her of who she is: a proud Venda girl. The young girl beams with joy, showing her pride in her culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the cute video below:

The little girl steals online hearts

The video attracted many comments from social media users who were impressed by the young lady's pap's cooking skills. Some were inspired to start teaching their kids to cook, and others were amused that the young girl was cooking in heels.

A man flexed her daughter's pap-making skills on social media. Image: @azwie48

Source: TikTok

User @NWAPHILLIPFELAMUNI said:

"🤣🤣🤣Tjoo, I'm feeling guilty. My daughter is 15 but cooking dololo😁😁."

User @Sesi Tsatsi commented:

"Well done for teaching her early 🥰🥰."

User @Le_boo shared:

"Very cute ❤️but Dangerous too."

User @user4727121613456 said:

"I like the confidence and the heels."

User @Rotshi@Karyn added:

"🥰🥰🥰Good job mommy .👩 You did well👌

User @matlakalaprojectinbochum noted:

"She even came to the kitchen prepared with shoes, my girl🥰🥰."

3 Other Briefly News cooking skills articles

A single father of two boys taught his older son how to make pap and showed them an easy way to eat it with their hands.

A mom showed off her 8- and 12-year-old sons' impressive cooking skills, receiving many compliments online.

A mom made a crunchy lunch snack for her Grade 1 child from pap that was left over.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News