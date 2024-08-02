A mom of two boys shared a TikTok video of her sons cooking up a storm in the kitchen

Social media users welcomed the mother's idea of teaching her kids at a young age to make meals for themselves and others

Nicole De Wet, a chef and catering manager, shared with Briefly News a fun, kid-friendly recipe and how to ensure children's safety in the kitchen

A mother showed how her two young sons impressively made a plate of food. Images: @mandisamntwana

A proud mother showed people online how her two young sons prepared a tasty meal in the family's kitchen.

Mandisa Mntwana, who uses the handle @mandisamntwana on TikTok, shared a short clip of her eight-year-old son standing behind a two-plate stove, presumably seeing to a pot of pap.

The video then cuts to Mandisa's 12-year-old son taking the youngest's place near the stove to chop a few onions on a chopping board. The woman then shows internet users the plate of food her two children made — a side of pap with what appears to be a chicken dish.

Watch the video below:

Kid-friendly recipes and safety in the kitchen

While Mandisa's boys made a hot and tasty meal, chef and catering manager Nicole De Wet spoke to Briefly News to provide an example of a fun and kid-friendly recipe for youngsters.

The Cape Town-based food expert suggested a cupcake or cookie recipe, adding:

"It's easy to weigh out the ingredients and simple to mix, and they can get creative with the decorations, from colouring the icing to choosing the types of sprinkles. There's minimal cutting, and Mom and Dad can assist with the oven. Any recipe with minimal cutting would be good."

On the topic of safety, Nicole shares that parents or guardians should get involved and be a part of the fun to ensure supervision.

She also advises:

"Keep the area free of clutter or items not in use so they can focus on the activity they are busy with. Keep sharp utensils out of reach, and if they need to use a knife, an adult should assist, or a child-friendly (hard plastic) one can be used.

"You can also get creative with custom aprons. This will protect them from spills or splashes and aid in the fun."

Young chefs impress Mzansi

Social media users headed for Mandisa's comment section to applaud the mother for introducing her children to cooking and setting them up for success.

@ousflo said to the online community:

"Teach them young that cooking and cleaning are not gender roles but basic life survival skills. I love this. I'm teaching my three boys the same."

A surprised @felimkhatshwa laughed and said:

"Jeso, mine can't even put his plate in the sink. Good job, Mommy."

Speaking about one of Mandisa's sons, @cyndie410 wrote:

"He is a chef, this one. I love it. Sometimes, kids show you at a young age what their gifts are."

@kb_boikanyo also gave the woman her flowers and said:

"You are teaching them well, Mommy."

Teen's culinary skills wow Mzansi

Briefly News also reported about a 16-year-old chef who surprised social media users with his talent in the kitchen.

Local netizens took to the TikTok video's comment section to compliment the young man on his culinary skills.

