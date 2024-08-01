“Loadshedding, Where?”: Durban Woman’s Mother Makes Own Woodfire Stove

A young woman living in Durban shared that her mother made a woodfire stove from scratch

She said that her parent watched a few tutorial videos on an online video-sharing platform to learn how to make the cooking device

Members of the online community were impressed with the creation and encouraged the woman to make more to sell

A young woman's mother got creative and made herself a woodfire stove. Images: @monicah_john1

Source: TikTok

Online users saw how innovative one Durban mother was when her daughter showed her latest creation.

Using the handle @monicah_john1, a TikTokker named Monicah shared a video on her account showcasing a woodfire stove her mom had made. The rectangular prism had an opening in front where the woman placed her sticks to make the fire and two circular openings on top, which served as 'plates' where she could put her pots.

Monicah shared that her mother had watched a few tutorial videos on YouTube to make the "masterpiece."

Given that the creation doesn't need or use electricity, the family were prepared for any power outages. Monicah wrote in her caption:

"Loadshedding, where?"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mother's homemade woodfire stove stuns online users

Monicah's video had many social media users heading to the comment section to applaud her mother's efforts to create a unique device.

@nompumelelo_vs gave the woman her flowers and pointed out the benefits of the woodfire stove:

"Very impressive. It’s mess-free and gets the job done."

@nzolokazikatu told Monicah in the comment section:

"Come wind, rain, loadshedding, bona! Your mom played it safe with this."

@keas_tasty_bakes also said to the daughter:

"Wow, this is so cool. She should make more and sell them."

Woman makes lipstick at home

In more innovative news, Briefly News reported about a young woman who showcased how she made her own lipstick.

In the TikTok video, @nzilamiyoba places a pot of water on the stove. She then adds various ingredients, the names of which she does not disclose. The innovator expressed that lipstick enhances one's inner beauty and was not created to change someone's look. Instead, it highlighted what was already there.

Social media users were impressed by the lipstick and lip balm creations and rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News