Innovative Young Woman Showcases How She Makes Her Own Lipstick at Home in a Video
- One lady took to social media to showcase how she made her own lipstick, and people were amazed
- In the footage, she revealed why she makes the products while unveiling the process of making the beauty item
- The online community was impressed by the results, and they rushed to the comments sections to gush over her work
A young, innovative woman showed off how she makes her own lipstick in a TikTok video, which impressed netizens.
Woman makes her own lipstick
TikTok user @nzilamiyoba shared her skills in making lipstick with the world. The hun said in her clip that creating her own lipstick stems from a time when women had limited access to cosmetics. @nzilamiyoba went on to unveil the process of making her own beauty products.
In the video, @nzilamiyoba can be seen placing a pot of water on the stove; she then adds various ingredients, the names of which she does not disclose.
The woman expressed in her clip that lipstick is about enhancing your inner beauty and was, therefore, not created to change someone's look but to highlight what was already there.
At the end of the clip, @nzilamiyoba showed off her lipstick and lip balm, which wowed online users.
Take a look at the woman making her own lipstick in the video below:
Online users react to woman's video
People loved the lady's clip and were super impressed by the creation of lipstick and lip balm, so they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts while others gushed over her work.
Be Happy said:
"Oh wow!! If you don't mind, can you do more in-depth videos of how you make your own lipsticks & lip balms, please?"
RuthCandyy expressed:
"Is there anything you don’t make yourself?"
Naomi Monica Lungu gushed over the lady's clip, saying:
"Loving your content each day!"
SC wrote:
"Wow, this is very nice."
Sandra Door wrote:
"Wow, this is beautiful. Our own Zambian sister is proud of you. Fly high, girl."
Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile launched their own makeup brand
Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile have their own makeup brand. The sisters recently launched their baby at a posh event, and other celebs came out in large numbers to support them.
They collaborated with Mr Price and named their makeup line QuickFace. Mzansi celebs such as Shekinah, Pearl Modiadie, and Shekinah, among others, were some of the celebs spotted among the star-studded guest line-up.
