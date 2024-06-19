One lady took to social media to showcase how she made her own lipstick, and people were amazed

A young, innovative woman showed off how she makes her own lipstick in a TikTok video, which impressed netizens.

A lady showed off how she makes her own lipstick from home in a TikTok video. Image: @nzilamiyoba

Woman makes her own lipstick

TikTok user @nzilamiyoba shared her skills in making lipstick with the world. The hun said in her clip that creating her own lipstick stems from a time when women had limited access to cosmetics. @nzilamiyoba went on to unveil the process of making her own beauty products.

In the video, @nzilamiyoba can be seen placing a pot of water on the stove; she then adds various ingredients, the names of which she does not disclose.

The woman expressed in her clip that lipstick is about enhancing your inner beauty and was, therefore, not created to change someone's look but to highlight what was already there.

At the end of the clip, @nzilamiyoba showed off her lipstick and lip balm, which wowed online users.

Take a look at the woman making her own lipstick in the video below:

Online users react to woman's video

People loved the lady's clip and were super impressed by the creation of lipstick and lip balm, so they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts while others gushed over her work.

Be Happy said:

"Oh wow!! If you don't mind, can you do more in-depth videos of how you make your own lipsticks & lip balms, please?"

RuthCandyy expressed:

"Is there anything you don’t make yourself?"

Naomi Monica Lungu gushed over the lady's clip, saying:

"Loving your content each day!"

SC wrote:

"Wow, this is very nice."

Sandra Door wrote:

"Wow, this is beautiful. Our own Zambian sister is proud of you. Fly high, girl."

