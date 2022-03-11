TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe and her makeup artist sister Lungile launched their own makeup brand recently and Mzansi celebs came out in their numbers to support them

Ayanda and Lungile collaborated with Mr Price and came out with their own beauty line called Quick Face aimed at getting ladies beautiful wherever they are

Describing the product, Ayanda said that it is a seven-step beauty range designed to simplify ladies' makeup routine and many celebs congratulated them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile have their own makeup brand. The sisters launched their baby at a posh event recently and other celebs came out in their numbers to support them.

Ayanda Thabethe and her sister Lungile have launched their own make up brand. Image: @ayandathabethe_, @lungilethabethe

Source: Instagram

They collaborated with Mr Price and named their makeup line QuickFace. Mzansi celebs such as Shekinah, Pearl Modiadie, Shekinah, Lorna Maseko, Leanne Kistan-Dlamini and Mpoomy Ledwaba, among others were some of the celebs spotted among the star-studded guest line-up.

Ayanda, who is expecting a bundle of joy, took to her official Instagram account to announce their good news. Describing their product, she said according to TshisaLIVE:

"QuickFace is a seven-step beauty range designed to simplify your makeup routine and give you the ultimate soft glam look in one bag on the go."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi celebs took to her comment section to congratulate the sisters for their boss move.

Blue Mbombo said:

"Major Major major! Congratulations ladies."

Dineo Moeketsi commented:

"Congratulations, this is epic!!!"

Blackbarbielish wrote:

"Wowwwwwww finally WE ARE HERE!!!!!! Can’t wait to go get mines!!!! Congratulations my babies."

Salamina Mosese commented:

"Good idea!!! I need this."

Real Nomalanga said:

"Congratulations, love bugs!! This is SUCH AN AMAZING accomplishment. I cannot WAIT to get mine!!!"

Ayanda MVP added:

"It was an amazing launch too. Congratulations."

Real Housewives of Durban viewers defend Nonku Williams

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Real Housewives of Durban viewers defended Nonku Williams after another spicy episode of the reality show dropped on Friday, 4 March.

The fans claim other cast members of the show are ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD trended on Twitter as the viewers continued to share their thoughts on the fire latest episode.

Source: Briefly News