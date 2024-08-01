A university student took to her TikTok account to show people online how her supervisor reacted to her work

The comments he made were comical and did not seem as though it was coming from a professional but rather a savage friend

Members of the online community laughed at the responses and said the student would thank her strict mentor in the future

A mentor humbled a student with his comments on her paper. Images: @gugulethu_mn1

A young student, most likely doing her postgraduate studies, showed online users how her no-nonsense supervisor comically reacted to her electronic research paper.

Using the handle @gugulethu_mn1 on TikTok, the woman shared a series of screenshots showing what someone named Gregory had to say about the work she submitted.

In one of the savage comments, Gregory told @gugulethu_mn1:

"Doesn't make sense. There is too little information given here to even begin to formulate what you are trying to say."

The student wrote in her post's caption:

"Research is so humbling."

Take a look at some of the other comments in the pictures below:

The supervisor had no shame in showing his confusion and disagreement. Images: @gugulethu_mn1

The education professional did not shy away from telling it like it is. Image: @gugulethu_mn1

Mentor's response has Mzansi laughing

Thousands of social media users took to the viral video's comment section to share similar experiences with their strict lecturers and university supervisors. Others saw nothing wrong with Gregory's response.

Here is what people had to say:

@kabous8585 said to the student:

"You’ll thank him later in your career."

@nthabs_m4 shared with the public:

"I had supervisor comments worse than these in 2022. I didn’t get a single positive comment. Backlash all the way."

@dr_awelani laughed and said:

"Eish, I am this type of supervisor. There is nothing wrong here! I swear, your final document will be worth all this strictness, baby."

