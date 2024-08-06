A TikTokker showed some University of Johannesburg students walking out of the lecture hall mid-lecture

The university educator was still speaking to the students when they decided to leave the building

Some social media users found the students' actions disrespectful, while few could understand where they came from

Social media users were not too happy about students walking out mid-lecture. Images: @terrypotter21 / TikTok, Oliver Helbig / Getty Images

A few students who could not hear what their lecturer was saying decided that the best thing to do was to walk out.

On his account, TikTok user @terrypotter21 shared a short clip of the University of Johannesburg educator standing in front of the lecture theatre. While the woman was still speaking, students started getting up and leaving the room.

Mzansi finds students disrespectful

Many local social media users felt for the lecturer standing in front. They thought the students displayed an impolite attitude towards the woman, even though they could not comprehend what was being said to them.

@malehanankabane said to the online community:

"Shame. Imagine how she feels about this. I would stay even if I can't hear or understand her so she won't feel bad or hurt."

@p_wow_ asked people in the comment section:

"Are you guys aware that she's a human?"

@gomo.modisee shared what they would have done:

"While she’s lecturing is wild. I’d ask her unnecessary questions about the work afterwards to make her feel better because yoh."

@portia_mntambo took the students' side and said:

"I totally understand this reasoning. It’s not necessarily disrespectful to her, but why stay when you are not absorbing anything? A meeting is needed in such situations, though."

@asante_sana_azania told the public:

"I failed twice because of doing this. The third time, I had learnt to stop misbehaving and rather comply."

@53836yeye373 laughed and said:

"Don't worry, they'll be in the class again next year."

High school learners stage classroom walkout prank

In a related article, Briefly News reported about high school pupils who pulled off a hilarious classroom walkout prank on their unsuspecting teacher.

South African social media users reminisced about their school days and marvelled at the boldness of today's youth.

