A boy pranked his mom by pretending to be rude to her, and the wholesome ending had peeps loving how close they are

Pranking a parent can be a bit difficult, with many folks pointing out that doing it to an African woman is not so easy

Netizens loved the act nonetheless, and many appreciated how sweet the child was to her mom once it was done

Pranking an African mother sounds scary to most people who have experienced their wrath, but not for one sweet boy who decided to do exactly that to his mom by pretending to be rude to her.

A sweet child decided to prank his mom by pretending to be rude to her, and folks loved the aftermath. Images: Mom to 4boys/ Facebook

The endearing clip was shared online by Mom to 4boys and drew a massive crowd of spectators who had a lot to say about the Facebook post.

The adorable video starts with Nana (the boy) explaining how he's going to prank his mom and setting up the camera in a position to capture her reaction to what is being said. His mom asks him to do something for her, and he refuses and a blatantly rude way.

The video picks up to the end, where the mom walks up to his son in a hurry to confront his terrible attitude and behaviour, only for him to say that he would never say such to her while giving a big hug.

African mothers can be tough on their kids sometimes, but peeps loved the patience of the understanding woman and her bond with her son. See the comments below:

Douye Mercy Pughikumo said:

"I love the name NANA. Please what's the meaning? Plus, his smile and mom's smile are so cute."

Mandisa Maseko MaSambo mentioned:

"Please, I love this baby boy he's super cute and very intelligent ❤️ I love it when he says I will never disrespect you mom never ❤️"

Ziyanda Jawula commented:

"I love your relationship ❤️"

Chishwashwa Mirriam Mukoboto posted:

"I love this child, very cute and intelligent. You are a lucky mum.God bless both of you "

Yordanos Weldmicheal Mebrahtu shared:

"You both are so beautiful God bless you young man!"

Mary Letticia Lindiwe Radebe said:

"I felt emotional when hugging happen, and he said mom I love u I will never do that to u I just felt that worm love."

Busang Maruping mentioned:

" It gets real when she starts speaking the African language."

Carol Smith commented:

"This child is so special bless his heart. Family nice ❤️"

