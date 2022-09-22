A man shared a sweet story of how he helped a lady who sold fruits outside his office and then gave him a gift in return

The woman had disappeared from her usual place of business which prompted the considerate gent to track her down

Peeps appreciated the loving story and also said that it's the little things that make people happy in life

A selfless man tugged on heartstrings online when he shared a sweet story of how he helped a lady who sells fruits outside his office and then gifted him some fruit in return.

A gent shared a touching story of how he assisted a woman who sold fruits outside his office, which touched SA hearts. Images: Jackson Silavwe/ Facebook

The altruistic tale was told by Jackson Silavwe, an entrepreneur, in a lengthy Facebook post highlighting the endearing friendship the man developed with the delightful vendor.

The story starts with Jackson detailing how he had not seen the lady outside her office for a while. She enquired with the guards outside, who told him that she was recovering at home after having an operation.

He then contacted her and gave her a small gift while she recovered. She returned outside his office on Jackson's birthday and gifted him some fruit. He ended the story by saying:

"I was and still am greatly moved and humbled by her gesture. She has deeply touched my core. I am very grateful."

Peeps loved the wholesome tale and commended the pair for being so good to each other. See the comments below:

Linda said:

"You planted the seed of love first ❤️"

Nyaguthii Njuguna mentioned:

"It is the little things that count."

Auma Darya commented:

"It's the little simple thoughts that count!"

Handia Hope posted:

"It's those small things from the needy that matter the most."

Teddy Malupande shared:

"So touching. Real givers don't give out of abundance but from the little that they have. God bless both of you."

Dr. Lebo said:

" you touched me by posting too."

Nancy Chiponde mentioned:

"What we need is love one another. I got alot to say, but I don't trust my English."

Bana Kangwa Zuze commented:

"It's not the value of the gift that matters, it's the spirit behind that gesture. Let love lead!"

