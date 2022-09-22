One man was wowed when he say people helping a truck with a fallen load rather than looting the goods

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the heart-warming clip, expressing there is still hope for Mzansi

Many took to the comment section to marvel over the moment and remind themselves that good people still exist

Looting has become a national sport in Mzansi. So, when someone saw people helping a truck with its fallen load instead of taking it, it put a lot of hope in their hearts for the people of South Africa.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared a video showing noble citizens helping a truck that's load had fallen. Image: Facebook / SA Long distance Truckers

No one will ever forget the tragic looting that took place in KZN and many other parts of SA back in July 2022. Seeing clips like this is what we need to rebuild hope for our beloved country.

Facebook page SA Long distance Truckers shared the heart-warming clip showing a group of people helping the truck. While it should be a shock to see people looting, in Mzansi, seeing people help is a real eye-opener.

“Good morning SA long-distance I saw something very shocking this morning in Leondale Roodekop, a truck lost its load and the community helped them repack the load.”

The people of Mzansi praise those who helped and share their thoughts:

Lungile Matlatse said:

“Things should change indeed. We loot we destroy someone's business and some people lose their jobs because of shortage of money. Some goods they don't reach the shelves then we have a shortage in shops.”

Anoxolo Zondwa-Zintshaba Kula said:

"We are not bad at all; it is ANC that makes us bad. They are corrupt and incompetent, and that because us to be angry, and then we loot. ”

Kevin Jones said:

“It's because the average South African are great people that’s why.”

Veronica Stoman said:

“I agree with you there is still hope in South Africa .”

Ronel Ekman said:

“This bring tears to my eyes... it shows that so many people just want peace and are trustworthy... I SALUTE YOU!”

Carlington Kufa said:

“This is what human beings should do. They are representing their community in a very special and good way.”

