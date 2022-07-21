A gorgeous South African woman's video on social media has caught the attention of users as she said flowers aren't a suitable gift and that she prefers petrol

The video was taken in KwaZulu-Natal and shows Andisa Komani putting petrol into her Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which costs over R3 000 to fill

However, South Africans questioned why the amount of fuel reflected on the pump showed 115 litres when the C-Class only has a 66-litre fuel tank

A video of a South African woman putting petrol into her Mercedes-Benz C-Class has the internet confused.

South Africans called out a gorgeous woman whose car's fuel tank size didn't match up to her fuel bill figure. Image: Tik Tok

Source: UGC

A gorgeous woman confessed in a video that flowers just don't do it for her as a gift. Instead, she wants petrol, according to her TikTok clip.

Andisa Komani, a civil engineering consultant, told her 81 000 followers:

"I don't need flowers, buy gas."

The clip shows the woman rolling into a petrol station and filling her Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

However, Komani ends the video by showing viewers the final bill, and South Africans got stuck into her in the comments section. The price for filling her 115-litre tank was R3 184, but many said Komani's car isn't fitted with such a large fuel tank.

According to UltimateSpecs.com, the W205 generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fitted with a 66-litre fuel tank.

Watch the video below:

Internet users offered their opinions via the comments section; here are some of the best:

@Bheka says:

"No, the C-Class fuel tank is 60-70l. That was probably the car before."

@TshegoMashego says:

"Maybe she poured some in her handbag."

@Reba says:

"Full tank is the only gift that matters right now."

@Peacemaker344 says:

"How many litres is your tank?"

No, those 'fuel pills' going viral on social media claiming to reduce fuel consumption don't work

Briefly News reports on another good piece of advice for South African motorists: ignore chancers trying to sell so-called 'fuel pills' that claim to reduce a car's fuel consumption once added to the fuel tank.

Several videos on social media show South Africans promoting the use of so-called 'fuel-saving pills'; one of the videos on TikTok has close to 940 000 views.

The woman in the video also claims the pill makes the engine work more optimally. The high fuel price has made South Africans desperate to save money on transport costs, and using social media to punt these 'fuel-saving pills' is a worrying concern.

Source: Briefly News