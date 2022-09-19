A South African walked away unscathed from a serious accident, and then showed off her new car on social media

The young woman was driving a new compact crossover from a French carmaker when the incident occurred

She is now doing well and recently took delivery of a Volkswagen Polo hatchback

A woman showed off her transformation from old car to new car on social media.

Lady shows off car she lost in accident, new Polo she owns now

The young lady from South Africa was involved in a car accident with a French compact crossover. Zandie Mtumtum posted a video on Tik Tok, and it has gone viral with over 500 000 views.

She made a full recovery and posted a video of her new car, watch the clip below:

Many people commented on the woman's video and left amazing comments for the young lady:

user9865016127973 said:

"Thanks God you're well."

Onela Onairz said:

"Stay Strong Zandie.... As long as you are safe."

Williza said:

"As long you are alive"

user9954469565781 said:

"I’m starting to hate this Renault car my friend had an accident and passed away."

Zintle said:

"The new babe uzokhuseleka in Jesus name, sorry."

tumza627 said:

"Haibo my boss lady sorry, God Wil bless u again dnt worried."

user2613524912099 said:

"Sorry girl,I'm in the same situation. Everything will be fine."

sisabongankomeni said:

"Keep praying all the time."

Dineo LizzyDee Biets said:

"Thanks to God u are safe.... But please tell me how u survived the stress cos m not coping after someone drove into my car m fine but the car is not."

