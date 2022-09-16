A South African man surprised his mother with a new whip and captured the moment on social media

The viral post shows his mom leaning on the bonnet of the Audi A3, seemingly in prayer

South Africans reacted to the post, and one person said: "I am sure she's crying tears of joy and still praying for your safety and more blessings"

A young man posted an emotional message on social media showing his mother crying after receiving a car he bought for her.

A South African man bought his mother an Audi A3. Image: Twitter

The post went viral on Twitter by user @egmahlatse and showed his mother praying while leaning on the bonnet of an Audi A3.

The man's caption was emotional as he said:

"I just bought a car and my mom can't stop crying."

See the post below:

South Africans responded to the post; here are several messages left by netizens on the post:

@sbudindi said:

"This is very powerful, omama bafethu."

@jrfking said:

"She’s crying because you’ve got to service an Audi!!"

@KhuliN_ said:

"Moving forward we’re going to need folks to go through a verification process prior to posting their new cars. Ngeke phela we use a lot of emotions and shed a tear or two congratulating people kanti they’re clout chasers, singaphela."

@Haunted_Ghost said:

"Am sure she's crying tears of joy and still praying for your safety and more blessings... Big up"

@HorLuwaSheyi34 said:

"I will do same for mom very soon."

