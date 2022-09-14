Thembelani Zondo made headlines in South Africa after he built a 'Bugatti' and images of the vehicle went viral

The 21-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal used his R350 Covid-19 releift grants to purchase materials for his project

Zondo chatted exclusively to Briefly News and told us of his desire to become an engineer and that he built a remote controlled car at age four

The young man from KwaZulu-Natal who built a 'Bugatti' says he dreamt of becoming an engineer from a young age.

Thembelani Zondo is the young man behind the 'Bugatti' Shark car that went viral. Image: Supplied from Thembelani Zondo

Thembelani Zondo spoke exclusively to Briefly News, and shared the journey of how he built his viral project car: a 'Bugatti' Shark.

The young man lives in Bergville, Woodford and found himself relying on the government's Covid-19 relief grant of R350 per month. Zondo saved some of that money to purchase materials for his car.

We asked him when his passion for cars began, and the young man said:

"My passion for cars began when I was young. I think I was in grade 4 when I created a small remote controlled car. But it didn't end there I kept creating new things until I realised that I wanted to become and engineer."

Zondo's creation went viral on social media and we wanted to know more about the car, and asked him which Bugatti served as inspiration, he said:

"It is the new invention, the new model the new design of Bugatti it was never been before ...the name of my car is the 'Bugatti' Shark."

Getting into the nitty gritty of the project, it looks like a long-term project and the use of materials are a mix of items:

"I started last year in August creating the car untill now because I'm not finished yet I'm still busy creating the engine so that it can be in motion. I used old cab, like metals to build the stable structure. Then I used zinc to create the body of my car and wires to create electric components e.g. electrical windows, headlights, backlights , radio, fan and heater."

We saw on the original post that the car can reach 100km/h, but what are the exact details of the engine?

"My plan with the engine is to make the car to be in motion. By using the generator with also an electric motor and it will be in automatic mode."

Zondo has a bright future ahead of him, and we commend the young man for showing dedication to his project.

