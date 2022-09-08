A young man's handiwork has gone viral after he says he saved his Sassa R350 grant money to buy materials

Thembelani Zondo was pictured next to the 'vehicle' and did not use machinery to build the 'car'

According to a report, the 'car' can travel at a speed of up to 100km/h, although it's not confirmed what engine is being used

A South African man built a fake Bugatti Veyron with no machinery assistance.

Thembelani Zondo from KwaZulu-Natal apparently built this 'Bugatti'. Image: Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the African Products Growth Facebook page, Thembelani Zondo from Woodford, Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal, built the 'car' with his hands.

It's not clear what materials he used, but the post references Zondo saving his Sassa R350 grant payments to purchase materials for the model car.

It's not clear what engine is in the 'car', but apparently, it has a top speed of 100km/h.

South Africans responded to the viral post with their opinions; here are several comments:

Brian Madala said:

"How do I apply for R350? I want to build my own polo!"

Ayanda Lento said:

"This shows that this boy does not need this R350. If he needed it groceries would be priority more than this thing."

Dìra Zama Mna said

"So he's buying materials with R350 while others who need it for food are being declined."

Source: Briefly News