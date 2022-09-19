South African artist Priddy Ugly has a classic BMW 325i that was shown off on social media

Social media entertainment reporter Musa Khawula posted a video of a sleek silver E30 BMW

Known as Gusheshe in South Africa, the 325i is powered by a six-cylinder engine with power sent to the rear wheels

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

South African rapper Priddy Ugly showed off his classic BMW 325i if social media is to be believed.

Priddy Ugly responded to a social media reporter' who called him a "struggling rapper". Image: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The video was posted by a notorious social media entertainment reporter and blogger Musa Khawula.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Priddy Ugly responded to Khawula's tweet by saying:

" “Musa, sending you light, love & a hug, all the projecting you do, I know you need it. I’m praying for you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video shows Priddy Ugly's gorgeous BMW E30 325i. Known as 'Gusheshe' in Mzansi, it's powered by a six-cylinder 2.5-litre engine, with the power sent to the rear wheels.

The car in the video has been modified and features double exhausts on either side of the rear bumper and a new grille.

Viewers on social media responded to the video, and many commented on how good the BMW looks; here are the best comments:

@simuphiweyinkos said:

"Cold, cold cooooold, (I can’t believe I have to have a man before I can own an E30)."

@sir_beckley said:

"I don't know about this caption, but this Gusheshe is fire."

@LockJawLvrney said:

"Ahhh jwale o stupid! Do you call this struggling?"

@tooo__meee said:

"YOH, they need to stop violating the mate lmao."

@Massive16_ said:

"The hate this guy gets for being a Good man, good husband, a good father and great rapper is weird."

@Atari_SayHi said:

"Priddy Ugly is a dope lyricist, devoted husband and dad who is proud to be all three....the hate is for what exactly?"

@KabiniDumisani said:

"It's a peer pressure now to own a Gusheshe."

Green mamba: King Monada rocks out with new modified bakkie on social media

Briefly News reported that King Monada had added a new whip to his incredible collection, but it's not a modern two-door performance car.

The musician posted images and videos on social media of a lime green bakkie that has been modified.

The classic bakkie has had changes to its bodywork and exhaust, and King Monada was mighty impressed with the sound of his new bakkie.

The paintwork is a bright lime green that can be seen from a mile away. According to King Monada's Instagram post, the bakkie has a new exhaust fitted that sounds tasty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News