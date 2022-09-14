King Monada has added a new whip to his awesome collection, but it's not a modern two-door performance car

The musician posted images and videos on social media of lime green bakkie that has been modified

The classic bakkie has had changes to its body work and exhaust, and King Monada was mighty impressed with the sound of his new bakkie

King Monada showed off his new classic lime green bakkie that has gone under a few modifications inside and out.

King Monada has bought a new whip, and it's a vintage lime green bakkie. Image: Instagram

Source: Instagram

The musician posted a couple of snaps on Twitter and Instagram, and looked super chuffed with his new whip.

The paint work is a bright lime green that can be seen from a mile away. According to King Monada's Instagram post, the bakkie has a new exhaust fitted that sounds tasty.

King Monada's Instagram post had the caption:

"Thank you GoGo T Car Specialist, Colour, Exhaust sound."

King Monada's followers on social media commented on the posts, congratulating the musician on his new acquisition, here are several comments:

@vintage_guru_sa said:

"Nice 1 my brother. Let's hope that Vintage Car of mine will also get a new colour."

@patiencesuzankhosa said:

"Wooooooow color is on point, vintage love it"

@mm_mumba said:

"Green mamba."

@tshepo__maake said:

"Nice bakkie bafanas."

Source: Briefly News