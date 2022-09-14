King Monada Shows Off Lime Green Modified Bakkie Sporting Fire Exhaust Note
- King Monada has added a new whip to his awesome collection, but it's not a modern two-door performance car
- The musician posted images and videos on social media of lime green bakkie that has been modified
- The classic bakkie has had changes to its body work and exhaust, and King Monada was mighty impressed with the sound of his new bakkie
King Monada showed off his new classic lime green bakkie that has gone under a few modifications inside and out.
The musician posted a couple of snaps on Twitter and Instagram, and looked super chuffed with his new whip.
The paint work is a bright lime green that can be seen from a mile away. According to King Monada's Instagram post, the bakkie has a new exhaust fitted that sounds tasty.
King Monada's Instagram post had the caption:
"Thank you GoGo T Car Specialist, Colour, Exhaust sound."
King Monada's followers on social media commented on the posts, congratulating the musician on his new acquisition, here are several comments:
@vintage_guru_sa said:
"Nice 1 my brother. Let's hope that Vintage Car of mine will also get a new colour."
@patiencesuzankhosa said:
"Wooooooow color is on point, vintage love it"
@mm_mumba said:
"Green mamba."
@tshepo__maake said:
"Nice bakkie bafanas."
King Monada takes it back to classic, cool whips with BMW E30 social media post
Briefly News reported that King Monada has a fantastic collection of whips that include modern performance cars like the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63.
The musician is also a fan of classic whips, as he showed in a recent social media post. The musician asked his 240 000 followers on Twitter which BMW E30 they preferred, a red or white model.
The musician is a fan of cool whips and owns performance cars such as a BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63.
The E30's most famous model in Mzansi is the 325is and debuted in 1987, it is powered by a 2.5-litre six-cylinder engine.
Among other sporty items, it featured a limited slip-differential and a lowered suspension, according to ClassicCar.com. Several of King Monada's Twitter follows answered the question he posed on social media.
Source: Briefly News