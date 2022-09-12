King Monada has an amazing collection of whips that include modern performance cars like the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63

The musician is also a fan of classic whips, as he showed in a recent social media post

The musician asked his 240 000 followers on Twitter which BMW E30 they preferred, a red or white model

King Monada asked for some assistance from his social media followers on which BMW E30 model they preferred between the two colours.

King Monada showed off two gleaming classic BMW E30 models on social media. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

The 29-year-old posted a tweet to his 240 000 followers showing off two BMW E30 models. The one was decked in white paint and the other in a red hue.

He said:

"White or Red?"

The musician is a fan of cool whips and owns performance cars such as a BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63.

The E30's most famous model in Mzansi is the 325is and debuted in 1987, it is powered by a 2.5-litre six-cylinder engine. Among other sporty items, it featured a limited slip-differential and a lowered suspension, according to ClassicCar.com.

Several of King Monada's Twitter follows answered the question he posed on social media, here's a list of the responses:

@Rev_Taps15 said:

"Red all the time."

@SiboDaRapStar66 said:

"Red "Dangerous" "Danger"."

@NAZRAT_KUMAR said:

"Red my king."

@wiskymash said:

"White for me please monadana!!"

@Boowa7 said:

"Red."

@DitshegoSekgob1 said:

"Red one warra."

@felenganeni said:

"Hennessy or Ciroc??"

@FezTrombone said:

"Are you working on a car show???"

Source: Briefly News