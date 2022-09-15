South Africans are in complete shock after a video of a man attempting to sell part of a Mercedes-Benz's centre console has gone viral

The man holds up the broken piece of plastic to the person filming and tries his best to sell the item, which has wires hanging from it

The hawker makes the person recording the video an offer of R70, and South Africans have responded in their droves to the video

A man was filmed trying to sell an interior part of a Mercedes-Benz for R70.

A video of a man selling the centre console from a Mercedes-Benz was caught on video. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Not a day goes by that something interesting pops up on the internet, and South Africans see it.

On this occasion, the clip is of a man walking around with the centre console of a Mercedes-Benz. It was uploaded by @neoentle_T and received over 22 000 views.

The man offers the person recording the video the item for R70, and the piece of plastic is missing wires and another housing section for the ashtray.

Watch the clip below:

South Africans are never too far left behind, and offered their comments on the v; we, we found several of the best ones:

@VusiMzobe

"They probably stripped a C180 near he’s hood, and he took the leftovers."

@_Tshisevhe:

"How did he get this?"

@Sifisonhlabath2 said:

"Closing the deal with "nayi iCigarette lighter"

@nhlanhla_seke said:

"Alive with possibilities."

@Moanerleaser said:

"Considering that people lose their lives for cellphones in this godforsaken country, I shudder to think."

@CapnT2 said:

"Lol, bhuti doesn't sell Cape Town property by any chance?"

@Stuuflur said:

@Please insure your things, guys yeses!!"

@LavidaOnline said

"Ain't no way bruv!! Ain't no way!!!"

