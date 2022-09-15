A video of a man who slotted a garden chair onto a hoverboard has gone viral

The video was posted on social media and has been watched close to 10 million times

Many viewers praised the man's "invention", and one even said he solved the public transport problem

A viral video of a man riding his hoverboard fixed to a camping or garden chair has the internet buzzing.

A man's invention has gone viral after he was spotted sitting in a chair driven by his hoverboard. Image: Twitter

The video was uploaded onto Twitter by Overtime and has garnered close to 10 million views.

Not much is known about the man, but it looks like he has made a gadget on his single-wheel hoverboard that allows his garden chair to fit perfectly.

Of course, the internet had a lot to say about man's 'invention', we've picked out some of the best responses:

@mvdboyperth said:

"Naaah that’s elite."

@missrjevans82 said:

"Imagine working at a company that’s been trying to design those chairs from Wall-E for the last 14 years just to see this guy nail it with a mono wheel and a lawn chair."

@TxxRedd said:

"Me at bike week 2023 in the Buffalo wild wings parking lot."

@drgs100 said:

"This guy just fixed urban transport."

@eewspeedy said:

"It's settled - I'm getting rid of my car."

@PBRnPosse said:

"It’s a good thing I didn’t see this last weekend. Else I’d have been borrowing Rico’s Onewheel and an innocent bystander’s chair and zooming through the pits."

