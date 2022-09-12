A family had a funny failure at an attempted water bucket challenge, and netizens worldwide wanted in on the hilarious fun

The video has gone viral and features a more elaborate set-up compared to other challenges and includes different steps

Folks worldwide praised the video for how funny and creative it is, while others also expressed their desire to try it out

A family hilariously failed a water bucket challenge in a viral video with peeps worldwide wishing to join in on the fun.

A fun-loving family tried out a water bucket challenge in a funny video, and peeps worldwide wanted in on the fun. Images: @peche_africa_/ Twitter

@peche_africa_ shared the funny clip on Twitter where folks across Mzansi loved the vibrant fun and creativity.

It is on TikTok, however, where the video has really resonated with different language groups worldwide.

The challenge is more elaborate than other viral ones. It occurs in specific stages, where multiple people sit in a line to receive water from a bucket that the person in front of them has. They all have to do this blindfolded to add to the excitement and thrill.

Mzansi peeps and netizens around the world loved the creativity of the challenge, while a lot of people also commented on how they would love to take part in it. Read the responses below:

@XhosaFact commented:

"This is correct upbringing, these kinds are having the correct fun and not attending #EnyobeniTavern."

@Makhalesondela said:

"I'll gladly volunteer for the last seat "

@MohaleHero shared:

"That is a symbol of how information is usually flown among people. It loses content with the length of the path. The time it reaches the 10th person it has very little meaning."

@sibanda_tinashe posted:

@Bunzito89 mentioned:

"This is fun."

@wenzine93 posted:

"I would love to do this."

@Nonkulycis_01 shared:

"This looks fun but me and cold water I’d gladly be the camera girl."

@Makhalesondela commented:

